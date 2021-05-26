A Super Blood Moon is expected to appear in the sky today, May 26. This occurrence will be followed by what seems to be a ring of fire, reports say.

According to CBN News, this anticipated Super Blood Moon is the first total eclipse of the year, which has not happened since January. It's actually a lunar eclipse caused by the moon passing through Earth's shadow in space. As for the crimson tint, Space.com states that it is caused by a portion of the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere, where it is bent and shorter wavelengths like blue and green are filtered out, leaving behind longer wavelengths like the reddish hues.

According to Google Maps, Hawaii and southwestern Alaska are the best places to view the eclipse. Eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and much of the Americas will all be able to see it, at least in part.

According to Forbes, the eclipse will be seen in the United States at the following times: Denver, Colorado, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Salt Lake City, and Boise, Idaho have 05:11-05:25 a.m., whereas Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon have 04:11-04:25 a.m.

Forbes added that this "'supermoon' full Moon" will pass into Earth's dark core umbral shadow for 15 minutes, rendering the lunar surface a reddish-copper tint.

Aside from the spectacular look, CBN pointed out that lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch, unlike solar eclipses. You won't need any extra equipment, such as glasses or a box; all you'll need are your own eyes.

Is This a Foreshadowing of the End of Days?

The Bible predicts a Blood Moon in Joel 2:31, which says, "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come." Some preachers believe that the recent spate of Blood Moon eclipses is just "one of many signs that the end of the world" is approaching and could occur anytime soon.

According to these preachers, all of the scriptures refer to the moon turning blood red as a heavenly sign that the End Times are rapidly approaching characterized by a quick shift of events. One of them was Pastor John Hagee from Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, who even published a book entitled "Four Blood Moons: Something is About to Change."

On June 10, 2021, two weeks after the Super Blood Moon, the world will witness the "Ring Of Fire" solar eclipse. The lunar eclipse will not be visible to people in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. Only observers in the western third of the United States will be able to see the majority of the eclipse.

Apart from blood moons and solar eclipses, the Bible, in fact, has a lot to say about astronomical events.

Psalms 19:1 says, "The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands,"

Other historic events, such as the foundation of Israel in 1948, "the return of millions of Jews to the Holy Land" and probable antecedents of the biblical mark of the beast, are regarded as other signals of the End of Times by Biblical prophecy students.