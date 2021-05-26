Just six days ago, Kellogg's limited edution "Together with Pride" cereal hit store shelves all over the U.S. painting them purple to signify the company's latest collaboration with GLAAD or the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation media monitoring organization.

The purple-themed breakfast cereal box comes with the tagline, "boxes are for cereal, not people," which encourages kids and kids at heart to explore one's identity. But not all people are happy with this new initiative.

The Western Journal, via WND, accused Kellogg of selling "moral rot and perversion" to children whose households have the brand's products as staples. The accusation is that Kellogg's has "sexualized its cereal box" with this new initiative that aims to "create opportunities for homes and families to have conversations about the importance of acceptance, compassion and understanding, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ youth," as explained by GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement.

"Kellogg is not only building on an ongoing commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community, but initiatives that spotlight the importance of using correct pronouns to create safe and welcoming spaces for trans and nonbinary people," Ellis explained.

The children's breakfast cereal box has allotted space in which they could write their preferred pronouns such as she/her, he/him, or they, which alludes not to plurality but to non-binary. Its contents are the usual Kellog's cereal but this time "berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter."

For every box of the Kellogg's Together With Pride cereal box sold, the company is donating $3 to GLAAD "to support the LGBTQ+ community." This indoctrination by the left uses " sexualized messaging intended to warp young minds into believing that homosexuality is another form of love and transgenderism is a journey of self-discovery," WND reported.

LifeSite News reported that Big Businesses are trying to pursue "wokeness" because that's where the money is. They argued that corporations such as Kellogg are "greedy" and want to be "seen as precisely where their customers are." Another reason why Big Business has chosen the "wokeness" path is because many corporations are led by "filthy rich liberals'' who feel bad about the fortune they've amassed and are looking for ways to justify their wealth, such as joining the revolution against the Christian right.

This is not the first time Kellogg has acted in the name of "wokeness." In 2017, the company apologized when writer Saladin Ahmed noticed that one yellow corn pop character on the Corn Pops cereal box was a person of color who was a janitor. The Washington Post reported that Ahmed took to Twitter to share his discovery, which was immediately addressed by Kellogg.

"Why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? This is teaching kids racism," Ahmed accused the company in a tweet. "Yes it's a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same."

Kellogg, being a company that believes in "wokeness," replied in five hours and promised to update the design, tweeting, "Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend-we apologize."