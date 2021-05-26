The Democratic Party reportedly threatened to push for the United States Supreme Court's packing if Roe v. Wade would be overturned based on the upcoming decision for the Mississippi abortion ban for pregnancies in their 15th week.

According to The Christian Post (CP), the Democrats in Congress issued the warning after the Supreme Court announced that it will determine the constitutionality of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case after the state of Mississippi petitioned its review. The Democrats feared the Supreme Court will uphold Mississippi's pro-life law as constitutional, thereby putting a "blow" on the Roe v. Wade.

The Hill reported that Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse are leading the Democrats in pushing for the Supreme Court's packing should the Supreme Court decide in favor of Mississipi's ban.

"It will inevitably fuel and drive an effort to expand the Supreme Court if this activist majority betrays fundamental constitutional principles. It's already driving that movement," Blumenthal revealed.

"Chipping away at Roe v. Wade will precipitate a seismic movement to reform the Supreme Court. It may not be expanding the Supreme Court, it may be making changes to its jurisdiction, or requiring a certain numbers of votes to strike down certain past precedents," he added.

While Whitehouse pointed out the seriousness of the matter since it shows that the Supreme Court is already "influenced" by "right-wing billionaire money" that are "pulling the strings." He also said that should the court packing not become a reality, they could push reforms for the transparency and disclosure of the judges' lifestyle such as who they receive money or gifts from, their travel and hospitality, as well as, who provides funding for them.

The Democrats have been pushing for court packing even before the November 2020 elections after former President Donald Trump has appointed pro-life judges. The Democrats aim to "abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court."

NPR, on the other hand, explained that currently the Supreme Court has six conservative judges and three liberals. All conservative judges have been known to take firm positions against abortion, providing ground for the Democrats to fear that the Roe v. Wade would really be overturned once a decision on the Mississippi trial case proves to be pro-life.

As reported previously, Congress has the authority to change the Supreme Court's composition and structure from the current nine to what the Democrats are pushing to be 13 judges. However, such a change would bring impactful changes to the country.

A survey in April revealed that most Americans do not want the United States Supreme Court packing out of the belief that religious freedom would be gravely decreased if it happens. The survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed that 65% of Americans are against court packing.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court said it will look into the Mississippi test case where abortions are banned even "before fetal viability." The Mississippi case was first heard by the U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves who decided the state's ban as unconstitutional because it will prevent access to abortion.

Reeves's decision is in line with President Joe Biden's executive order to codify Roe v. Wade signed on his first day of office.