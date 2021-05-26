A Sunday school teacher from Plaistow, New Hampshire was allegedly arrested for simply demanding an end to the mask mandate.

Trending Views reported that the teacher was arrested for protesting against masks during a school board meeting of the Timberlane Regional School. The board meeting had to be held remotely after the state police troopers and Plaistow police officers were all over the auditorium that was the meeting's supposed venue. Chairwoman Kimberly Farah explained that she was after the security of every one.

The police were in the auditorium because they arrested teacher Kate Bossi who entered without wearing a mask and violated the policy of the school on it.

A video of the arrest that went viral was uploaded to YouTube. It showed Bossi letting go of a black signage used for a protest and entering the auditorium with the police behind her. The police caught up with her, got hold of her hands, and cuffed her. She then told the police they are violating her rights. The arresting officer was Sgt. Alec Porter who was named by one man while arresting Bossi.

"You are violating my rights right now. You are remiss," Bossi said.

"We have every right to be here. I get it's scary, but that should not dictate our right to be here. I came here pretty calm and now I'm trying to calm down," she added.

Bossi expressed her regret of bringing her children with her had she known that they would "face that kind of aggression."

While the man told the police, "Come on Sgt. Porter, you know this is wrong what they're doing to our kids. Are you seriously doing this you guys. This is law enforcement. You're not enforcing laws, you're enforcing policy."

In its report, the Union Leader said the meeting was held last Thursday night at the Performing Arts Center but was abruptly ended when Bossi went inside the building.

Bossi's daughter, Jackie Wydola, was already at the meeting when her mother arrived and was angered by her arrest.

"Are you seriously doing this you guys. This is law enforcement. You're not enforcing laws, you're enforcing policy. That doesn't matter," Wydola complained to the police who were taking her mother away.

Wydola told Union Leader that the police followed her mother into the auditorium after seeing her as the first person to walk in without a mask. And although Porter did not say why he arrested Bossi, Wydola said she was told her mother was arrested allegedly due to "disorderly conduct."

The Union Leader highlighted that besides Farah, the other attendees of the board meeting were frustrated that it was disrupted because of the unmasked.

"I didn't want to jeopardize the health of the staff and the students," Farah said

But Union Leader pointed out that there are members of the board, such as Danville Board of Selectmen Chairman Shawn O'Neal who was actually proposing to the school to remove its masking policy especially with the students' upcoming prom. However, his motion was not seconded during the said meeting.