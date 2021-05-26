After the expiration of his license in July, a man in Minnesota has decided to leave his job as a realtor because of his Christian belief over LGBT arguments.

Realtor Matt Moore requested for prayers and shared his predicament in a series of tweets.

"Would you pray for my wife and me as we seek God's will for what's next? This week my broker informed me that I cannot continue to talk publicly about Christian views re: LGBTQ+ issues if I want to remain with this brokerage. As of July 1st, I will no longer be a realtor," he wrote on Twitter.

Moore went on to say that there are other brokerage companies in their place but due to change in Code of Ethics of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), his public opinion on LGBT issues might pose a concern. He added the link of his open letter to the association, calling for NAR to amend its policy change "as it did prior to November 13, 2020."

"So, my wife and I have decided it's time to move on from real estate. We aren't angry about this. Sure, it's thrown a wrench into our plans. But God's plan is still in place. He will direct us in the way we should go, and we are excited to see where that will be," he also said.

In the open letter posted on his website last December, Moore explained that the adoption of Standard of Practice 10-5 and revision of Policy Statement 29 might "foster discrimination" against Christian realtors.

The Standard of Practice 10-5 states that, "REALTORS® must not use harassing speech, hate speech, epithets, or slurs based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

On the other hand, the change in Policy Statement 29 says that realtors would now be subject to disciplinary action in "all of their activities" in accordance with the association's Code of Ethics.

In the association's former policy, though realtors are encouraged to abide by the principles of its Code of Ethics in all their activities, disciplinary action would only apply to actions relative to the realtors' "real estate-related activities and transactions."

Moore argued that because of the modification, the Code of Ethics would now apply to realtors' "entire life," which means that they could be reported for "any perceived commission of hate speech" against "a protected class" in all areas of their lives, or even with their statements on personal social media accounts.

He added that the claim could be reported just by anyone and if it reaches the Hearing Panel and determined that the statement is a "hate speech," the real estate agent would then be subject to disciplinary action. The discipline, he said, would entail a number of punishments such as undergoing a continuing education, fines of $15,000, MLS privilege termination, suspension of termination of membership, among others.

He was troubled that, with these changes, realtors who articulate their Christian views on LGBTQ would be targeted by hate speech allegations.

The real estate agent also reiterated his concern to Faithwire.

"My current broker will not allow me to continue working under her ... if I continue to speak publicly about LGBTQ+ issues," he said.

Though there are other brokerage firms owned by Christians in Twin Cities, he is bothered that his statements about "biblical views on sexuality and gender" would be an issue since he does it often as part of his "history and ministry."

"If a broker did decide to carry my license, they would also be hit by any future arrows that are shot my way. They would be putting their own businesses, NAR membership (which is more vital than you might think), and potentially even their licenses at risk," Moore further stated.