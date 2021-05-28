Former United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Commissioner Rev. Johnnie Moore reportedly said he is honored that the Chinese Communist Party is sanctioning him for speaking out against their abuses.

"It is an honor to be sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party for giving my voice to the Uyghur Muslims, Christians (including Jimmy Lai), Tibetan Buddhists & countless others the CCP tries to silence every day--a privilege of living in the United States, the land of the free and the home of the brave," Moore tweeted on Wednesday.

"The CCP doesn't understand the difference between 'the truth' and a 'lie' but here's some truth we know: they are weaker than they want us to believe they are. A global coalition is building to hold them to account and it transcends political parties and U.S. administrations," he added. "This Great Wall of Collaboration is a promise to future generations that we will not hand our world to the CCP to victimize the innocent as they please."