A minister continues with her ministry to spread the Gospel and share God's love, risking her life in one of the most dangerous nations in Africa.

Heidi Baker operates Iris Global, a Christian humanitarian organization, in Mozambique. Currently living in Cabo Delgado Province, she has been in the country for more than two decades.

Speaking to CBN News, Baker shared her unfading passion to serve the people, helping them find hope in the middle of tragedy.

"This is the greatest time to be alive, for such a time as this. If you are a believer in Jesus you are one of the first who is right on the list," she said.

The country has seen a number of terror attacks in recent years. The rebel group, Al Shabab, has killed and displaced large number of people since 2017.

"Churches have been burned and anyone who is not agreeing with this specific group of terrorists, whatever faith they have, their homes are being burnt as well, their crops are being burnt," Baker shared.

The group's worst attack took place only last March in southern Africa, affecting thousands of individuals. The rebels assaulted the town of Palma, where they killed a number of people, including a dozen foreigners. A resident also shared that the group burned their houses and took their children. The government was able to recapture the town from the rebels after 10 days. But even after a couple of months, thousands of residents have yet to return to their homes out of fear.

Militants have resumed their attacks just in recent weeks.

However, the minister said that she would continue preaching the Word of God "for many more decades," amidst danger of the "frightening" rebel group.

"I'm telling you in the midst of the tragedy, God is doing the most incredibly beautiful things and He's wiping away the tears," the preacher revealed.

Baker spoke about the powerful move of the Lord in the country, sharing a man who was tortured by being crucified and set on fire but survived. He is now serving in her organization.

She believes that God has prepared her to share the love of God to these people.

"Not knowing that God would be preparing us to be the right people in the right place at the right time to share the radical love of a beautiful Savior Jesus who asks His people to be His hands and His feet extended on planet earth," she declared.

Her organization ministers to thousands of displaced Palma residents, strengthening her team with the power of Jesus that "takes away the fear."

"We've ramped up our efforts so now we are feeding 34,000 individuals a day and mostly comforting the broken, holding them in our arms, praying with them," she said.

"Don't be afraid but fix your eyes on Jesus, He takes away the fear and puts relentless courage in you," Baker told her team.

The Economic Times said that the Al-Shabab rebel group is comprised of unemployed young people who were sent for studies abroad, funded by Muslim organizations. Upon returning home, many of them preached a "radical form of Islam". The group has grown to hundreds since it began its attacks against the government, killing more than 2,000 people and displacing almost 700,000 residents.

President Filipe Nyusi launched a "counterterrorism offensive" but military action was difficult since the rebels mingle with civilians.

To help Mozambique, America sent special operations forces officers last March to train the country's marines.