The city of Lebanon in Ohio's city officially declared itself a "sanctuary city for the unborn" on Tuesday as part of a legislation barring abortion inside its borders.

Lebanon is a small town situated 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. This week, the city of 20,000 residents became the first in the state, and one of the first in the Midwest, to do so, reports Christian Headlines.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the legislation was adopted unanimously by the Lebanon City Council, despite the resignation of one member in protest.

Hundreds of people spoke in front of the city council. Those who prayed, sang, and told personal tales of rape and miscarriages were among those who spoke up during the deliberation, noted the Enquirer. Outside the city hall, supporters on both sides were shouting and asking motorists to honk in support of their cause.

The Enquirer further highlighted that there are no abortion clinics in the town because the government body believe it is not in the constituents' best interest to build one.

"We are clearly saying in our community we do not think it is in our best interest to open a clinic or a hospital that does abortions," said Amy Brewer, the city's mayor. "We are elected to make decisions based on what's good for our community today."

The city's move is applauded by Ohio Right to Life.

"Through this vote, the people of Lebanon have made their voices abundantly clear: Planned Parenthood isn't welcome in our city," said Allie Frazier, director of communications for Ohio Right to Life. "Lebanon's commitment to life demonstrates what we already know: Ohio is pro-life. The victimization of women and children through abortion has no place in our communities.

In the United States, there are more than 25 communities with sanctuary city laws, though the majority of them are in Texas.

Roe v. Wade was called a "lawless and unlawful act of judicial usurpation" by one council member, who resigns in protest, per Fox 19's report.

Krista Wyatt, the council member, argues: "It is not fair to the citizens and is not the role of a City Council member to be a moral compass."

"There is a core group of people who have hijacked the council to force their personal, political and religious views on the entire citizenship of Lebanon," she wrote in a letter.

Activists for abortion have also threatened to file lawsuits.

What the ordinance entails

According to City Attorney Mark Yurick, who spoke with Fox, the new ordinance makes having or helping in an abortion a crime punishable by up to $2,500 in penalties and up to a year in imprisonment.

It also prohibits giving money or help to anybody seeking an abortion, even if the abortion is performed outside the city borders. The ordinance is currently in full force across the city.

However, there are several exceptions. It protects a pregnant woman who wants to have an abortion from being prosecuted.

The law includes exemptions for ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, or "preserving the health of the unborn child." There are no exceptions in the event of rape or incest.