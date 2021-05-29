According to Pastor Lucas Miles, Western Christianity is experiencing a "really damaging, antithetical to the Gospel, and certainly heretical" problem. Over the past 36 months, he claims he has seen leftists' ideologies infiltrate churches at an astonishing scale. He said that it began with well-known professing Christian politicians, pastors, and professors, but gradually spread to smaller church leaders as well.

"I've seen what The New York Times has called this 'Ascendant Liberal Christianity' invade churches. And of course, they present 'Liberal Christianity' or 'Progressive Christianity' in a positive light, but I think it's actually extremely dangerous to the Body of Christ," he told Christian Post.

He clarified, however, that not all progressives are actual leftists or Marxists, such as Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg who, according to Miles, are on the "far left and have created this hybrid version of Christianity and Marxism."

"The Gospel is not something that's legalistic, and it's important that we not fall into fundamentalism either," he argued. "But if we begin to downgrade Scripture to something other than the Word of God, Christianity begins to erode."

The Christian Left

Miles' latest book, "The Christian Left: How Liberal Thought Has Hijacked the Church" reveals the Leftists' objective in pop culture, history, and politics.

The Christian Left, he said, is "really good at hijacking terminology" so that they can "ooze their way into being recognized" as "Christian." One method they achieve this is by promoting "Christian Universalism," which states that all roads lead to Christ.

Who are the true Leftists?

True leftists, according to Miles, understand that they "cannot win elections unless they divide the church and win some of the religious vote."

"The Democratic Party in years past was quite content to be referred to as the 'godless party' and even made efforts to take the word 'God' out of their party platform. Now we're seeing sort of this doubling down on faith by the left, and it's really a partnership with liberal Christian universities, certain mainstream media outlets, and even certain mainstream faith outlets," he explained.

Growing Biblical Illiteracy

One of the reasons progressive ideology has so readily infiltrated churches throughout the West is a rising biblical illiteracy, contends Miles.

According to the State of the Bible 2020 report, the number of Americans reading the Bible on a daily basis plummeted to fewer than one in ten (9 per cent). Another recent research says that only 6% of Americans have a "biblical worldview."

When Church Leaders Start Calling Unrighteousness 'Good'

The "number of pastors embracing LGBT and transgenderism, downplaying pro-life issues, and presenting an 'acceptable Christianity'" Miles claimed is causing anxiety among Christians.

"There's a huge concern for the future of the Church in America," he adds, revealing that he's heard from many people who have grown tired of attending church because it seems like "a commercial for the Democratic Party" or a platform for the promotion of critical race theory.

"We cannot call things that are not Christian or rooted in the teachings of Christ or the unity of Christ 'Christian' just because we want to," Miles says adding that "we're not even worshiping the same Christ" when people do not understand Jesus and commandments as clearly presented in the Bible.

What the Christian Left Lacks

I believe that true love is manifested in speaking truth towards each other," Miles asserts "and that is something the 'Christian Left' is missing."

The Christian Left, Miles' latest book, is the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in three distinct categories. He aspires to "equip and empower the Church" so that it can stand strong on biblical truth and raise "God's truth, justice, and wisdom."

Listen to Miles talk about the matter in the player below: