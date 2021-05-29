President Joe Biden was reported to have released an Al-Qaeda ally who planned to "do something big against the US."

Frontpage Mag alleged that Biden freed an Al Qaeda ally, 73-year-old Saifullah Paracha, who plotted to smuggle nukes into the United States.

"But Biden's newest charity case wanted something bigger. The dossier describes the 9/11 mastermind's associate and Paracha chatting about Al Qaeda getting some 'radiological or nuclear items several times' because Paracha wanted 'to help al-Qaida 'do something big against the US'," Frontpage Mag said.

"Paracha 'also discussed nuclear attacks and attacks against nuclear power plants' and had an idea for 'al-Qaida to attack a nuclear power plant'. So you can see why Joe Biden is letting him go. Why settle for helping Iran nuke America, when you can also help Al Qaeda nuke America?" The media outlet added.

Meanwhile, in a report by Associated Press News, Biden announced last February to close the U.S. Base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba where Paracha has been held for the last 16 years despite not being charged of a crime, a matter the U.S. said it is exempt follow the international laws of war. Biden wanted to close the facility following the desire of former U.S. presidents to do so but never were able to do considering there are only 40 prisoners left in the facility, which used to hold 700 prisoners back in 2003.

AP News said the facility has become an icon for the United States fight for terrorism and has been renowned to inflict torture on its prisoners as a means to get information about them, as well as, to keep America's enemies at bay.

"Guantanamo has provided us the capability to conduct law of war detention in order to keep our enemies off the battlefield, but I believe it is time for the detention facility at Guantanamo to close," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said previously on the issue.

AP News revealed that the remaining prisoners included five who have already been cleared for release but had no country to receive them. Prisoners from the facility are not returned to their country unless their country accepts them and as security measure from the possibility of retaliating against the United States.

Thus, the only thing awaiting Paracha now is for Pakistan to take him back. Although his son, Uzhair Paracha, who was arrested at the same time as him was convicted in 2005 and imprisoned in New York but was release in March 2020 after witness accounts were rendered insubstantial by the presiding judge. This, according to Saifullah's legal counsel, has made him hopeful that he will be following his son in Pakistan soon.

The Human Rights First explained that father and son Paracha were arrested due to information gathered as far back as 2002 that showed their connection to Al Qaeda. The information involved various documents discovered during "raids in Pakistan and through FBI investigations."

Saifullah Paracha had a textile business in New York. The FBI linked him to terrorist Iyman Faris, an Ohio truck driver that 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed assigned to find tools for their attacks in the United States. Paracha was also named by terrorist Majid Kahn as having links to Al Qaeda in line with an explosives plot--that is they intend to smuggle explosives into the United States. Paracha denied the allegations against him.

In September 2019, Reprieve, which represents Paracha, held a campaign for him for being detained without charge in the Guantanamo Bay more more than decade. Reprieve said there were 4,800 members who wrote Paracha messages of support. Part of Reprieve's campaign was to gather signatures for the closure of the facility.