More than six out of 10 Americans or 62% say that transgender athletes should "play on teams that match their birth gender" as opposed to letting transgender girls compete against biological females. That is the result of a new Gallup survey that asked 1,016 adults whether sports teams should accept transgender athletes.

According to Christian Headlines, the poll revealed that while most Americans support transgenders in military service, they are more opposed to let biological males who identify as females compete against biological females in sports teams. Only 34% of those surveyed said transgender athletes should "play on teams that match their gender identity."

The issue of allowing transgender girls to complete against biological females in sports has sparked a heated discussion among lawmakers across the country, with some states already passing laws that prohibit biological males from competing in women's sports. But there has been a lot of pushback from transgender advocates as well.

The Gallup poll also revealed that there is widespread opposition among party lines to the idea of allowing boys to play in girls' sports. Up to 86% of Republicans and 63% of those who identify as independent said that transgender athletes must "play on teams that match their birth gender," while only 41% of Democrats believe so.

In terms of age, 59% of survey respondents aged 18 to 29, who are known to be more liberal that other age groups when it comes to social issues, reported that transgender athletes should play on teams that match their birth gender. 58% of those in the 50 to 64 age group said the same.

Interestingly, 66% of those surveyed are open to transgender men and women in military service. But when it comes to sports, it's a different story, leading Gallup analysts to conclude that "the increasing rate of trans-identification among U.S. youth is challenging norms in ways that many Americans are not ready to question."

Americans' opposition to transgender girls competing against biological females are evident in the way lawmakers are passing transgenderism bills as of late. FOX8 reported yesterday that state lawmakers in New Orleans, Louisiana have passed a bill that prohibits transgender women from competing on female sports teams in schools. In fact, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has already forbid transgender athletes from playing on a team that does not match the gender indicated in their birth certificates.

The same is happening in Madison, Wisconsin, where CBS58 reported that a legislation that requires students to participate in sports teams according to their biological sex is about to be passed. Republican Rep. Barb Dittrich introduced the "Protecting Women in Sports Act" that aims to "create a fair playing field" for athletes.

"There is a whole army of women in Wisconsin sports that are fed up giving up their titles and awards to those who were born biological males," Rep. Dittrich said. Leia Schneeberger, a professional mountain biker from Madison, agrees, saying that she can't "train [herself] to be a biological man."

Schneeberger argued, "It's only a matter of time until transgender females are taking college scholarships from high school girls who have been training their entire lives to play at the collegiate level."