Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell was reported to say that "President Trump should be moved back in" in line with the possibility of the 2020 Election results being overturned following audits in different states.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Powell guested in the For God & Country Patriot Roundup that was held in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Powell was asked during an on-stage discussion what will happen if several states would overturn their presidential election results.

"We're definitely in uncharted territory. There are cases where elections have been overturned. But there's never been one at the presidential level where everybody will jump to point out. That doesn't mean it can't be done, though," Powell said.

"There's always the first case. And as far as I know, this is the first case of abject fraud and obtaining a coup of the United States of America," she added. "So, it's going to have to be dealt with. It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration day is set. (cheers) And Biden is told to move out of the White House. And President Trump should be moved back in."

Powell, who filed a lawsuit on the ground of election fraud against the state of Pennsylvania, added that former President Donald Trump could just continue the term after President Joe Biden is removed from the top post should the election results be overturned. She said that even though Trump would not be credited "for lost time," he should just "make the best of" what would be left for the term.

According to the event's website, the For God & Country Patriot Roundup 2021 was held in line with the celebration of Memorial Day. The four-day event organized by The Patriot Voice started on May 28 and ends Monday, May 31, was held at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Downtown Texas. The event aims to provide the public an opportunity to hear from renowned "Patriots and Digital Soldiers" through panel forums, entertainment, and keynote speakers including Powell.

The other keynote speakers were General Michael Flynn, Evan Sayet, Lin Wood, Juanita Broaddrick, Jason Sullivan, George Papadopoulos, Doug Billings, and Wayne Dupree. There were also special guests like retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West and Jason Frank, among others.

Powell's lawsuits were denied by the local court of Pennsylvania and was brought to the Supreme Court. However, the nation's top court likewise rejected the lawsuit without giving any explanation for doing so. The Supreme Court declared the case as "moot."

Per the Chicago Tribune, Powell is hounded by Dominion Voting Systems with accusations of raiding a non-profit organization, Defending the Republic, for personal use. This was after the controversial Dominion Voting System sued Powell for defamation for evidence she presented against them on election fraud.

The Gateway Pundit cited that there are several audits being conducted on the 2020 election returns such as the one in Arizona's Maricopa County that has reached a milestone in hand counting over the weekend.

The Arizona Audit War Room announced in Twitter last Saturday that they are halfway through the 2.1 million ballots that they aim to complete with "accuracy," which is their "number one goal." With the said milestone, recounting will resume on Monday and is expected to be completed by end of June.