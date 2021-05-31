Some citizens, especially Christian conservative organizations, are opposing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's mandate that people provide proof of their COVID vaccination before entering houses of worship.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) has made it compulsory for individuals to show proof of vaccinations when entering businesses or churches. Businesses may continue to require their staff and customers to wear masks instead of requiring vaccine verification.

The Freedom Foundation, a conservative organization, issued a statement instantly denouncing the directives and requesting that the governor withdraw the order.

"We are over a year into this pandemic and while states across the country are opening up and returning to normal life, Governor Brown is having a hard time relinquishing her dictatorial authority," said Jason Dudash, Oregon Director of the Freedom Foundation.

"The state has not provided a single piece of data to justify this and has not bothered to explain what the order aims to accomplish, or how long it will last. Common sense and experiences of the last year tell us that vaccination passports will only place additional burdens on already struggling businesses, violate individuals' right to privacy, and unnecessarily pit neighbor against neighbor," he added.

A demand letter was sent to Governor Brown and the Oregon Health Authority, claiming that the guidance violates the First Amendment's right to free speech and association, the Fourteenth Amendment's right to informational privacy, and the Fourteenth Amendment's right to equal protection under the law.

This letter provides the Governor with three options: "rescind the order entirely, provide Oregonian's data to justify why the guidance is necessary, or expect the matter to be resolved in court."

"Digital health or vaccine passports along with tracking apps present a serious threat to freedom," said Mat Staver, president of the Christian advocacy group Liberty Counsel.

"We must never accept vaccine passports or tracking apps as the new normal. If we do, it will be the end of freedom," Staver added.

On May 18, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released revised mask requirements for persons who have been adequately vaccinated against COVID-19, CBN News reports.

The OHA said that those who are completely vaccinated would no longer need to wear masks indoors, but they will have to wear a mask in situations where their vaccination status is verified.

The revised standards states that businesses, organizations, and religious organizations may now set their own mask-wearing practices under They may opt to no longer demand masks, but they must still demand individuals to present evidence of vaccinations.

Oregon's House Republicans are also urging Gov. Brown to reconsider, reports KGW.

"We're really going our own way on this one and we really shouldn't," said Rep. Christine Drazen (R-Canby).

On Tuesday, she signed the letter which takes issue with demanding evidence of vaccination.

"And that is counter to White House recommendations, counter to what ACLU is recommending, counter to the CDC. It's not in line with Washington or California. We're really going our own way on this one and we really shouldn't," argued Drazan.

On Wednesday, the state OSHA informed KGW that they had not yet issued any tickets or penalties for failing to comply with the requirements.