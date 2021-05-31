Former WWE star John Cena came under heavy criticism for apologizing to China after saying that Taiwan is a country. Albert Mohler was quick to point out the WWE superstar's hypocritical apology.

In a Wednesday episode of his podcast "The Briefing," Mohler labeled Cena's apology an example of "capitulation to China," citing the "groveling words that he had to use."

For context, Cena said during an interview about a "Fast & Furious" sequel that he was in that "Taiwan is the first country that can watch the film."

Later, Cena apologized for "(his) mistake" in a social media video, saying, "I love and respect Chinese people." He has over 600,000 followers on Weibo as per CBS NEWs.

"Why would he do this? Is it because China could throw him in jail? Unlikely. Is it because China is going to send agents to arrest him?" questioned Mohler.

"It is because he has a big financial stake in this very movie, and anything that he will produce, or act in later, being watched in China, and that means under the control of the Chinese Communist Party," he continued, adding, "When you have a totalitarian government, you must be totally in line."

Cena's attitude on China, however, is consistent with other international actors, observed Mohler. In the past, a few businesses and athletes alike ignored the country's human rights violations while also apologizing for differing ideologies.

"Famously back in 2019, it was the NBA that found their self [sic] on the hot seat when Daryl Morey, who was then the general manager of the Houston Rockets, indicated in his social media statement support for protestors for democracy in Hong Kong," he said. "The NBA quickly had to reassure the Chinese Communist Party that it was determined to play ball according to the Chinese rules."

"And furthermore, you had major stars such as LeBron James, who also, as The New York Times suggests, 'offered a China-friendly response,' saying that the then basketball manager 'wasn't educated on the situation at hand,'" added Mohler.

As the views of so many "cultural authorities and those in the culture-making industry" had all softened to accommodate the regime of China under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, Mohler considered it a "moral surrender" on the part of both sides.

The presidential candidate of the Southern Baptist Convention went on to claim that, even if they don't admit it, large corporations like Apple and other major Western corporations are submitting to the totalitarian regime.

"They operate in China under the rules of that repressive regime, even as, in this country, and in other parts of the world, they advertise themselves as avatars of moral progress," he said.

Concerning the United States' connection with Taiwan, Christian Post highlighted that, according to a 2018 fact sheet issued by the United States State Department, "the United States has maintained and enhanced its commercial ties with Taiwan since 1979."

Taiwan is the ninth biggest commercial partner of the United States, while the United States is Taiwan's second biggest commercial partner.

The fact sheet also said that the U.S. and Taiwan had a "robust unofficial relationship," but that the U.S. "does not support Taiwan independence."