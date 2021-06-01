Chris Reed, who serves as the lead pastor of Apostolic Revival Center in Peru, Indiana, has consented to assume the role of his senior colleague, Rick Joyner, at MorningStar Ministries in Fort Mill, South Carolina starting in late June.

According to Charisma News, the two first met in the Spring of 2020, and it was at that time that they both recognized they shared the same ministry vision and the same vision about what God planned to accomplish in the world in the near future.

Reed was appointed pastor of Apostolic Revival Center at the age of 25. He became the head pastor in 2009, and hundreds have been baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit since then. Since the 1930s, Reed's extended family has been active in the Pentecostal movement.

Joyner was quite impressed with Reed when they first met via a mutual acquaintance, and this pleased him much since Reed seemed like the ideal successor to lead his ministry whenever he chose to retire.

"We both felt like God was calling me there as to be his successor," said Reed.

"It's just a natural fit. Not only am I the right age to be my biological son, but certainly a spiritual son, "Reed explained, adding that however long the transition takes, they will just let the Lord lead.

Of course, his wife Melissa and their six children "were entirely on board."

Reed has previously visited MorningStar several times and is now well-versed in the inner workings of the Joyners' prophetic ministry.

Rick Joyner announced the leadership transition period, the duration of which remains unknown at the moment. Per Joyner, "we don't know how long the transition will take, and we both want it done right rather than fast. I have no doubt that he will be able to take MorningStar to new heights, and our team, staff and churches seem as excited as we are."

What Reed thinks of Rick Joyner

Joyner's personality and temperament were other factors in Reed's decision to join MorningStar.

"The thing that really impressed me the most is just the integrity and character of how things were done when I was there, and just how people treated one another and the sincerity," Reed says of Joyner.

"The thing I like about Rick, too, is something very important I've learned from him. In the last year, the way he has responded to conflict and criticism, to difficulty, is different than anyone I've ever met in my life. That has really stood out to me in a positive way-it has impacted me," he added.

Future Plans

By September, MorningStar Ministries is slated to expand its prophetic school.

"We're expecting tremendous things for MorningStar with its prophetic roots and it being a prophetic ministry," Reed explains.

He and the MorningStar ministries team aim to raise an army of prophetic voices for the Lord that will help revolutionize nations.

"We want a company of people with integrity, who know how to hear the voice of God and that can speak to social leaders, social media leaders and political leaders, just like in the Bible," Reed stressed.

"We are wanting to see God raise up a group of prophetic voices, not just one man standing out in a generation," he declared.

For more details, listen to the podcast in which Chris Reed joins presenter Stephen Strang to discuss the shift and how it will affect God's Kingdom.