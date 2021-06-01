Bestselling Christian Author and Dietician Gwen Shamblin Lara died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Saturday with her husband, Joe, and five other leaders of her church, The Remnant Fellowship.

According to The Christian Post, Gwen and her companions left Rutherford County's Smyrna Airport on a Cessna Citation 501 airplane bound for Florida's Palm Beach International Airport but crashed into Percy Priest Lake before noon.

The Laras were accompanied by their son-in-law Brandon Hannah, and four other leaders of The Remnant Fellowship: David Martin, Jennifer Martin, Jonathan Walters, and Jessica Walters. Hannah is the husband of the Laras' daughter, Elizabeth, from whom they have four grandchildren.

The Christian Post highlighted that the cause of the crash is not known, as well as, who the pilot of the plane was when it crashed. The plane is owned by the Laras as per records. Joe, an actor known for his role in the "Tarzan" series, and Brandon were said to be both registered pilots but were not authorized to fly a small jet such as a Cessna Citation 501 airplane, especially with Joe's pilot's license not updated since 2017.

Gwen, who was a registered dietician, is renowned to be a pioneer of faith-based weight loss that she called the Weigh Down Program, which teaches the principles of "God's perfect design and naturally thin eaters" to help "set free" those who are "seeking to lose weight permanently."

Her program has helped many "turn away from other addictions such as smoking or alcohol abuse." She received the Christian Business Leader of the Year Award from Lipscomb University in 1998 for the "phenomenal success of the Weigh Down Workshop."

Gwen then established many businesses after that before founding the Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999. In between, she has authored many books, including her most-sold at one million copies -"The Weigh Down Diet."

The Christian Post said the Remnant Fellowship Church now has 1,500 members from 150 congregations around the globe. The church, as per News Channel 5, has been accused as a cult since it focuses on Lara's version of the Bible where members see Lara as a prophet. The church currently has a regular television program.

Meanwhile, the Tennessean said The Remnant Fellowship Church released a statement on Sunday night that it will continue Gwen's dream "of helping people find a relationship with God" despite the loss of their leaders who were described as "the finest and most loving people you would ever come across."

The Tennessean also revealed that Gwen and companions were supposed to attend the "We The People--Patriots Day Rally" in Florida that is organized by Women Fighting For America that was advertised to be attended by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

As of date, local recovery efforts and crash investigation headed by the National Transportation Safety Board have located both of the plane's engine along with the jet's fuselage and human remains. The Rutherford County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that there were seven individuals on the plane and are working with the victim's families for their identification.

However, National Transportation Safety Board said investigation on the "probable cause of the crash, finding and recommendations may take 1-2 years" since it is a "water recovery" and this makes it "more difficult."

Gwen's last post on Twitter was last Thursday, May 27, where she encouraged her 4K followers to "believe what Jesus said and follow in his steps."