Hundreds of believers gathered at the dedication of the prayer wall of Greenwood's Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church on Monday to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.

Salem Radio Network News (SRN News) reported that multiple local faith leaders gathered for an interfaith service during the dedication, which included national civil rights leader Rev. William Barber.

"(I am) humbled to even stand on this holy ground. You can kill the people but you cannot kill the voice of the blood," SRN News quoted Barber in saying during the gathering.

The Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church, the "only standing black-owned structure in Historic Greenwood Avenue from the Black Wall Street era," was founded in 1905 by Rev. J.E. Roy. On May 31, 1921, around 300 Blacks that occupied the 35-square-block residential area that included the church were burned, killed, and looted before it was leveled to the ground.

The church was nearly destroyed in the massacre except for the basement, which continued to serve parishioners for service. The place was rebuilt and became "a symbol of the resilience of Tulsa's Black community," such that it was added in 2018 to the National Register of Historic Places.

As per SRN News, national legislators--California Representative Barbara Lee, Delaware Representative Lisa Brunt Rochester, and Delaware Senator Chris Coons were also present in show of support and sympathy. SRN News said Rochester is behind the efforts of a House legislation for the creation of a commission that will study and propose reparations for African Americans, including those for Tulsa.

SRN News highlighted that the dedication of the wall is the first day of the centennial celebrations that will be culminated with a candle-light procession on the evening. Participants put their hands on the prayer wall while the song, "Lift Every Voice And Sing," was led by Santita Jackson to end the dedication of the wall ceremonies.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, as per the Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church's Facebook account, also graced the event with two of their retired bishops. Jackson was said to give "words of encouragement" while the church's pastor, Rev. Robert Turner, preached "a mighty Word."

"Amen! The Holy Spirit was truly in the place today! We were visited by some very special elected officials and special guests. The Rev. Jesse Jackson gave words of encouragement and we had (2) AME Bishops in the house, Rt. Rev. Michael L. Mitchell and Rt. Rev. Harry Seawright. Rev. Dr. Robert Turner preached a mighty Word 'Lest We Forget'. Alfre Woodard, a Tulsa Native was also in the area. To God be the Glory," the church said.

The church has also posted a video, "1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Revival: God Of Our Weary Years," in its Facebook account as part of the celebration. They also gave away groceries to members of the church three days before the dedication of the wall as part of the centennial celebration.

The World News Group added that President Joe Biden will visit the church on Tuesday to join local leaders for a ceremony called "A Century Walk." The ceremony intends to reenact the event by walking "the same path along which the black residents of Tulsa Oklahoma fled an attack by an armed mob 100 years ago."

The church's centennial celebration will end in June 5. It is inviting the public to join their ongoing petition on the reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and descendants.