A television host shared his experience as a member of the U.S. Army, attributing the faith of her mother for his safety during a dangerous mission in a foreign country.

In an interview with Faithwire, Pete Hegseth explained the significance of being a part of Memorial Day programs on Fox News. A veteran himself, he also remembered his days on deployment.

Hegseth revealed that he served as an infantry officer for about 15 years and went on three deployments.

He said that his service in the military has "ripened" his deep appreciation for the United States. Looking at other nations' ideologies and systems, he realized how blessed he is to be a citizen of the country, even with its own imperfections.

"America is a jewel and a blessing and a gift and we have hit the lucky lottery of life to have landed here by the grace of God. It increases my sense of responsibility and duty when I come home to continue to serve," he declared.

"As far as Memorial Day, it ripens it because you quickly realize, especially when you're in combat, that you're only one bullet or one IED or one RPG away from Veterans Day turning into Memorial Day," he continued.

He added that if it was not for his "dumb luck," when a grenade did not explode thrown at him, he would not be alive today. The incident made him realize the relevance of honoring the memories of those who were lost in combat by living a life "worthy of their sacrifice."

He admitted that there were times when he questioned his decision to join the military given the grave danger he was in, but having his comrades whom he could lean on, the training he went through and "a little bit of peer pressure," he was encouraged to continue serving.

"That's why Memorial Day is so stark for people who served. You know that without the guys next to you, you couldn't do a thing. They were willing to do it for you and you were willing to do it for them," the host further stated.

When asked how faith helped him during his military service, the anchor replied that the combat deepens a person's connection with the Lord.

"The recognition that God has a plan and sometimes one we can't see is definitely sharpened by the humbling experience of combat," he said.

Hegseth also detailed his experience of how God protected him during a dangerous mission in Baghdad which "didn't go according to plan." His platoon was dropped in the wrong spot and they had to make their way to the target house. During that time, he just felt "a sense of calm," focused and "in control of the situation." Two weeks later, his mother disclosed in their phone conversation that she prayed for him that very moment of their mission.

"I don't know why she felt compelled to tell me, but she did, and, to me, it underscores the power and connection of prayer and I think that peace came from God and through the believing heart of my mother," he also said.

Hegseth will be hosting the TV special, "Modern Warriors," and he felt grateful for his network for providing sufficient airtime to honor veterans.

Though he could not compare it to deployment, he said that the pandemic has opened the eyes of people of how "fragile" freedom is, just as how one could see on battlefield.

To honor the families of those who were lost in combat, the anchor said that he is committed to "fully" understand the meaning of Memorial Day by remembering "those who did not come home," adding that forgetting them means failing to remember "what the price of freedom really is."

He uncovered that he wears a bracelet, honoring the memory of an army specialist killed in Afghanistan. He considers every day as Memorial Day and wants to live such by "appreciating and recognizing how it was all purchased."

He advised others to make individuals, who have lost loved ones in military service, feel recognized on Memorial Day.

"Give them a call, reach out to them, tell them you love them and you appreciate them," he suggested.

"Sometimes it's only time that heals. I've seen that firsthand, working with people who have lost loved ones. They just need to know that it's appreciated and recognized and that their sacrifice will never be forgotten," the anchor concluded.

Hegseth will also host the "Proud American: Tunnel to Towers Special," a show that focuses on a New York charity which was founded to honor the first responder who was killed during the 9/11 tragedy.