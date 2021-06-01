Tim Tebow joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice last week and showed an impressive performance while still adjusting as a tight end.

After the Jaguars' recent organized team activities (OTA) where Tebow caught two touchdown passes, Urban Meyer admitted that it felt awkward seeing the athlete play with his new position but noted of his improvement, Florida Times-Union reported.

"...I wouldn't say weird - awkward maybe, the first practice. But it's 1 of 90, trying to make the team. He has improved, it's all new for him," he said.

Meyer is still gauging how to use Tebow, whether he should play as wildcat quarterback, on gadget plays or a tight end.

"I think it's one step at a time and see what happens. Before you start having those conversations, you've got to feel where he's at on the depth chart. So, obviously, it's only been a couple of days, so we have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet," the head coach stated.

During their Thursday practice, Tebow reportedly tried to understand everything quickly. If not on the field practicing, he was seen with tight end coach Tyler Bowen, getting additional pointers.

Jaguars starting center Brandon Linder expected to learn from the former quarterback, given the latter's experience.

''He's come in and been great so far. He's a got a lot of experiences that's different from other players, so you can ask him questions and learn from that. But again, I have seen too much on the field, but if he can help us, so be it,'' Linder said.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pointed out the athlete's efforts to learn more about his new position.

''He's doing what he needs to do to get this new position going. So, it's been good, it's been good to have him here most definitely," Jones stated.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins confessed that they were star-struck with the athlete but observed that he is a "good guy" and that he is also just another player trying to make a roster spot.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared that he was impressed with Tebow's character, saying that he is a kind of guy someone wants to be around.

The media watched the practice and captured Tebow's moves. The Spun said that the photo showing him catching a pass was "very impressive."

TE Tebow has been in the gym pic.twitter.com/6VlzZxD8xo — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 27, 2021

The Jaguars are scheduled to continue with their OTAs this week, as well as on June 7-10 before the minicamp on June 12-14. The training camp will start on July.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Tebow signed a one-year non-guaranteed contract worth $920,000. The contract indicated that the player's spot on the final roster is not guaranteed. He would be competing with five others for the position, including Ben Ellefson, Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell, James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Davis.

Along with him, "Tebowmania" has also returned to the league. Just within the day when the athlete signed the contract, Adam Schefter tweeted that Tebow's Jersey No. 85 became a top selling item on the NFL Shop.