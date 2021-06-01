Christian singer Jeremy Camp released a new single which he wrote during the pandemic, reflecting the words that God gave him.

Camp's "When You Speak" debuted on Friday, as part of his upcoming album scheduled for release on September. The singer/songwriter claimed that the lyrics of the song were inspired by the Lord during a "very dry season," Christian Telegraph reported.

"God gave me the words I didn't think I had for the longest time. I'm so pumped to share this new music which brought life to my soul after a very dry season," he said.

Introducing the track a day before its release, Camp shared the story behind it.

"I wrote this song in the middle of all the uncertainty happening. I was feeling overwhelmed, confused and not at peace. I felt the battle in my mind constantly. I kept saying to myself, 'I can't wait to get through this' and God spoke to my heart and said, 'Jeremy, I want this to get through to you,'" he posted on Facebook.

He added that those words halted his confusion and made him still before God. He also tried to understand what the Lord was teaching him.

"I realized that all those lies from the enemy seemed to be the loudest in my mind, but then realized that they had no real power when I lay them at the feet of Jesus. My [S]avior breaks through the noise with His peace and hope that we so desperately need. When He speaks mountains can move, fear is traded for peace. [C]hains can be broken, and lies are drowned out," the singer further wrote.

Camp cited John 6:63 in concluding his post.

"The Spirit alone gives eternal life. Human effort accomplishes nothing. And the very words I have spoken to you are spirit and life," the verse says.

His album, "The Story's Not Over," was released in 2019 with 11 tracks. Three of these songs became No. 1 radio hits, including "Dead Man Walking," "Keep Me In The Moment" and "Out of My Hands."

Camp is an accomplished artist. In his 18 years in the industry, his music has sold more than 5 million albums and had over 365 million lifetime streams. He was a Grammy Award nominee and thrice nominated for the American Music Award. Further, he earned five Dove Awards and won the ASCAP "Songwriter of the Year" award four times. He also had 41 No. 1 radio hits in all formats.

The singer was born in Lafayette, Indiana. His father, who taught him how to play the guitar, was a pastor at Harvest Chapel church. Camp attended a Bible college in Southern California but developed an interest in music. He was encouraged to join the school's music ministry program and soon after, he began performing at Christian music events in the state and released the disc, "Burden Me", in 2000.

It was in one of those events where he met his first wife, Melissa, whom he married after her remission from ovarian cancer. But the cancer returned and she passed away in 2001, at a tender age of 21.

In 2002, he met Adrienne Leisching while touring for his album. The couple married the year after.