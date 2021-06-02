American actor Chris Pratt offered a heartwarming homage to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the country on Instagram on Memorial Day.

Pratt, as reported by WND, shared a series of images he spotted on the account of MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, who was a former Green Beret. Pratt shared them with his compatriots with the intent of encouraging them to realize that Memorial Day was about something greater than simply mourning. It's also about paying tribute to the enormous sacrifices made by all Americans in uniform as part of their service to their country.

"We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless," he wrote on Instagram. "They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen."

"We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice," he added.

The conservative news outlet stated that, considering the anti-American resentment seen so often in Hollywood and pop culture, it was "refreshing" to find such support for the United States from someone in the industry.

Pratt's firm adherence to American traditions and Christian beliefs, including "being elected 'worst Chris' in a viral Twitter poll that aimed to rank him alongside fellow movie stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine," has led to his often being blasted in public.

Pop culture magazines, such as Flare, at some time ran stories on Pratt where they criticized him for his public support of Christian views, as well as his wearing of a t-shirt with the Gadsden Flag and even his background as an "average, blue-collar American."

Fortunately, Pratt was never drawn into the trap of depression-plagued hopelessness which has afflicted the society over the last many years. In his case, the experience was positive.

The question now is, whether Pratt's message can be accepted or rejected: "Our freedom is paid for in blood, and no amount of Hollywood demagoguery can erase that fact."

The Guardian of the Galaxy's pledge of allegiance

A little over a year ago, Pratt revealed that he is the prime motivator behind the creation of a new patriotic film production firm called as Indivisible Productions. He was inspired after hearing the pledge of allegiance at his child's cub scout meeting at the time.

"I've started a company. Indivisible Productions One nation Under God Indivisible," he wrote in his Instagram account. "Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you're welcome, but it's whatever."

In 2016, a fan of Pratt's got in touch with him through Twitter and asked for prayers for his 4-year-old son, Sam, who was suffering from brain cancer.

Pratt reassured him, adding that he had seen the power of prayer first-hand when he saw his newborn son get out of the hospital in just nine weeks. He also offered a prayer for the young boy.