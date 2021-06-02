Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law Tuesday that bars biological males from participating in women's sports.

"First of all it's not a message to anything other than we are going to protect fairness in women's sports," the governor was quoted as saying by Fox 13. "We think it's important they compete on a level playing field. We've seen what happens when you don't have that."

"We believe in the state of Florida of protecting the fairness and integrity of women's athletics," DeSantis stated before signing the law, as WFLA reported. "I can tell you that in Florida, girls are going to play girls' sports and boys are going to play boys' sports."

The law adopted by the GOP-controlled legislature will go into effect on July 1st. It goes on to specify that a transgender student athlete must first provide a birth certificate indicating that she was registered as a female when she was born. Under the law, the rights of another student may be violated if a school enables a transgender girl or woman to play on a sport that was established for biological females.

Additionally, it offers "protections for educational institutions from certain adverse actions taken by a governmental entity, any licensing or accrediting organization, or any athletic association or organization" that may contest the law, WND noted.

DeSantis also had some strong words for the NCAA at the bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday.

"We will stand up to groups like the NCAA who think that they should be able to dictate the policies in different states. Not here, not ever," he said.

In Florida, we’re going to do what’s right and we won’t be cowed by pressure from woke corporations. They will not dictate the policies in Florida – not now, not ever. Florida will stand strong and protect women's sports and opportunities.



At least 31 states have implemented policies banning biological males from participating in women's sports. Similar pending legislation has also been proposed in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. This data is based on information compiled by the American Principles Project.

Not surprisingly, LGBTQ groups and advocates were upset since the governor signed the law the first day of Pride Month.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Nikki Fried wrote on Twitter: "By signing a heartless ban on transgender kids in sports, @GovRonDeSantis is marginalizing an entire community. Signing it on the first day of #Pride2021 is especially cruel. Florida should stand for inclusivity, equality, and liberty - not peddling hate for political points."

While critics decried the absence of objections from citizens in Florida to the inclusion of transgender student-athletes in sports, at the Tuesday event, a student-athlete from Connecticut helped the GOP team by explaining the premise of the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

"Sports have always had separate rules to ensure fairness. Everyone should have the chance to participate in sports, but they need to compete where it's most fair," said Selina Soule, a Connecticut high school runner who missed out on qualifying for the New England Regional Championships because of the tournament rules allowing for the participation of two biological males who identified as females.