Students and teachers alike are praising a high school instructor for lending his shoes to a student after the youngster was almost banned from graduating because of his footwear.

According to CBN News, Daverius Peters was eagerly anticipating the day when he would get his diploma from Hahnville High School in Boutte on May 19. He was unable to proceed because a school official told him that his shoes were not customary dress shoes.

"She said my shoes violated the dress code and I couldn't attend the ceremony unless I changed them," he said. "I was in shock. I felt humiliated. I just wanted to walk across the stage and get my diploma."

The school's graduation dress code requires male students to wear black dress shoes, and no one is allowed to wear tennis shoes. Peters wore black leather Alexander McQueen shoes with white rubber soles, but he wore his school uniform with a black tie and black pants which also met the dress requirement, reports USA Today.

Thankfully, there was John Butler, a paraprofessional who mentors students like Peters at the school. He was also there as a father, since his daughter was graduating that day.

With approximately five minutes remaining before the ceremony was to conclude, Daverius ran up to Butler and told him that they would not allow him to take the stage to accept his diploma and graduate. Butler approached the school official to resolve the matter, but she maintained that Peters was not permitted to walk the stage.

"But she insisted on not letting this young man in, and I didn't have time to go back and forth with her. ... It was a no-brainer. This was the most important moment in his life up to that point, and I wasn't going to let him miss it for anything," he told Washington Post.

When Peters' name was called, the boy slowly made his way across the stage in Butler's shoes. After the ceremony, Peters returned Butler's shoes. He was grateful for all that his mentor had done for him.

"I wasn't surprised because Mr. Butler is that type of person. At school, if you're having a bad day, he'll be the one to take you out of class, walk around the school with you and talk to you," said Peters.

Peters' mother did not discover the whole facts until her son's story went viral. When she confronted her son, Peters explained that Butler had loaned him the shoes so he wouldn't have any trouble receiving his diploma. She then called Mr. Butler to thank him.

"I was literally in tears because I did not know all of this took place and that my son had to experience it," she told USA Today.

Despite things working out in the end, Butler made the point that the school has a significant problem in relation to their dress code.

"Something that small shouldn't rob a kid from experiencing this major moment," he said.

Butler intended to meet with school officials and go through graduation ceremony requirements, noted News Onyx.

"It's something that needs to be thoroughly discussed.

Stevie Crovetto, the director of public information at Hahnville High School, commented on the issue by saying the school takes it seriously.

"As with any policy that we have in place, any time an opportunity is presented to us to review and to make improvements, we absolutely will follow up on that. We are not the least bit surprised that Mr. Butler did this kind gesture for this senior," she said.