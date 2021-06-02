After explaining his silence for some time after the dramatic response of the 1,500 individuals who attended his master class, Mario Murillo asserts that the "cataclysmic breakthrough in Fresno" is a sign that the remnant in America is far greater than many had thought.

He briefly explained that at "Firepower," a 3-day "master class" meant to equip the Body of Christ to stand for God in today's world, the arm of the Body of Christ that is "politically active" and the one that is "revivalist" fused into one unified fighting force. Murillo taught in these three days, which is why his blog was "silent."

"My message to you is this: we must not hesitate! We cannot let religious devils slow down our march toward reformation," he said in reference to how Americans are becoming more divided, the escalation of wickedness and debauchery, and how a large portion of the church is becoming increasingly engulfed in the delusory notion that things are "not all that bad."

"It will cost us friends. It will demand a profound focus and courage from us. And, there will be a price to pay as we remain faithful to the truths that God is revealing through the Bible and His prophets," he cautioned.

He then issued a warning to the "lukewarm church" with regards to the experiences of the Chinese church during the rise of communism, as well as the difficulties of the German church in fighting Hitler as historical examples.

"Why didn't the Chinese church stop the communist takeover? "And why didn't the German church stop Hitler?" "Why am I singling out those two nations? Because both of their tyrannies began with socialism. Yes, indeed-the National Socialist Party became the Nazi Party, and socialism spawned communism in China."

Murillo argued that the churches in these two countries had the opportunity and power to halt the downfall of their country, but they did not act on these opportunities. He quoted Corrie Ten Boom as saying:

"In China, the Christians were told, 'Don't worry, before the tribulation comes you will be translated - raptured.' Then came a terrible persecution. Millions of Christians were tortured to death. Later, I heard a Bishop from China say, sadly: 'We have failed. We should have made the people strong for persecution, rather than telling them Jesus would come first. Tell the people how to be strong in times of persecution, how to stand when the tribulation comes-to stand and not faint.'"

Similar to this, Dietrick Bonhoeffer had a heartfelt plea to the German church to identify and resist the danger presented by Hitler in the 1930s. The theologian warned them on several occasions, but few people took him seriously.

"The Protestant church is on the verge of entering its eleventh hour," Bonhoeffer said. "The German church is on the verge of dying or has already passed away."

After he had presented his point, Murillo said that in contrast to the German church, which did not take the danger seriously, contemporary Christians must take the danger against them very seriously. And unlike the Chinese bishop, Murillo urged pastors to do more than "make people strong for persecution." He said that they must also work to avert the persecution of Christians in America by restoring the country as one nation under God.