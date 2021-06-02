There are over 135 million fully vaccinated Americans in the U.S. today, amounting to 41.2% of the population. As the number steadily increased from the moment COVID vaccines were approved by the FDA for emergency use, some have remained hesitant to get the vaccine.

A number of people don't want to get vaccinated at all and that right should be protected under the U.S. Constitution. However, the CDC continues to release guidelines on vaccinations, empowering some companies to require their workers to get a COVID vaccine before returning to work. This is tantamount to CDC vaccine bullying.

At Houston Methodist Health System in Texas, 117 employees have filed a lawsuit against the medical center as they decried its vaccine mandate that requires employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID. According to Medscape, the lawsuit is led by Jennifer Bridges, RN, a medical-surgical nurse at the hospital, and Bob Nevens, the hospital's director of corporate risk.

"My civil rights and liberties have been trampled on," Nevens wrote in the online petition. He explained that he was let go from his job on April 15 after being given 15 days to get vaccinated against COVID. "My right to protect myself from unknown side effects of these vaccines has been placed below the optics of 'leading medicine.'"

Neven claims to have "been retaliated and discriminated against for choosing personal conviction and personal choices over complying with their brand-new vaccine policy that violates federal laws and the constitution." Lawsuits like these may be on the rise as more and more businesses aim to fully reopen. However, it does place Americans in a bind, especially those who do not want to get vaccinated against COVID.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated its guidance saying that "federal laws don't prevent an employer from requiring workers to be vaccinated." However, in some situations, federal laws "may require the employer to provide reasonable accommodations for employees who, because of a disability or a religious belief, aren't vaccinated."

Reasonable accommodation may mean that an unvaccinated employee would enter his or her workplace in compliance with a mask mandate, social distancing, or choose to work from home. This is not being taken lightly by employees who are eager to return to normal life, especially when CDC vaccine bullying is hanging over their head.

WND's Scott Lively, who is a human rights consultant, missionary, pastor, and attorney, is calling to push back against CDC vaccine bullying. He cited the U.S. Constitution and said that citizens are protected by it and have the right to decline a COVID vaccine. He argued that freedom in America has been under attack since the pandemic was declared a "national health emergency."

Lively criticized Big Tech for hindering freedom of speech, "monopolistic Big Media ideologues" for clamping down on freedom of press and propagating fake news and conspiracy theories (alongside Big Tech), and the government for issuing lockdown mandates that violate people's freedom of assembly.

He also decried the left's "false characterization of our protests as 'selfish,' 'dangerous,' 'white supremacist,' and 'insurrectionist.'"

Lively is now campaigning against Big Pharma and CDC, its "government enforcer" for attempting to "destroy our Fourth Amendment right of bodily sovereignty by forcing the entire nation to submit to 'vaccines' to generate vast Big Pharma profits, paid from our public treasury."

With these reasons in mind, Lively launched the "Petition Against CDC Vaccine Bullying," which calls to "immediately cease and desist from all efforts to bully the American people into submitting to medical procedures that we do not want."

The petition can be viewed at his website.