A new form of COVID vaccines were reported to possibly come in the form of "wafers" similar to Communion hosts.

LifeSite News said that a team of three scientists from the University of Minnesota has developed a polymer "wafer" that looks much like the Communion host used in Catholic Mass, which would be a more convenient way of being vaccinated not only for COVID but also for HIV and for other vaccines in the future.

The scientists have discovered that drugs are effectively absorbed by the underside of the tongue and they believe the "wafer" form of the vaccine would work more effectively with human immunodeficiency virus proteins unlike with those used with current vaccines that have larger molecules that need to be injected to the body through the arm.

The scientists released their study entitled, "Mucoadhesive Wafers Composed Of Binary Polymer Blends For Sublingual Delivery And Preservation Of Protein Vaccines," in the Journal of Controlled Release last February. There are six authors for the study who mostly come from the University of Texas and the Mayo Clinic.

The study highlights the delivery of vaccines through "a simple biopolymer platform of mucoadhesive wafers" that will be administered through "sublingual delivery and preservation of protein vaccine without cold chain," meaning there is no need to freeze the vaccines for transportation and preservation, which allows for easier distribution and handling. The study also highlights the "adjusting polymer composition allows tuning of wafer properties and performance" and "potential use for improving vaccines against infectious diseases."

The University of Minnesota, in a press release, said that the wafer is composed of alginate and carboxymethyl cellulose that respectively preserve proteins and helps the membranes be intact for a long period of time so that proteins remain to be in high concentration. Lead Author Chun Wung said keeping the right balance of this composition was necessary to make the wafer work effectively.

"People have been struggling with creating an HIV vaccine for many years, and one of the problems is how to deliver it. So the challenge becomes, can we take a large molecule like a protein, store it at room temperature, give it through the sublingual site, avoid the pain and hassle with needles, have it be absorbed, and actually generate an immune response? And it turns out that we have demonstrated it actually can work with a rather simple but elegant material platform," Wung said.

He added that the results of the study are but "a small step" to bigger possibilities and discoveries when it comes to the development of vaccines.

"If we continue this line of work, it can bring us to a point where we will have vaccines-they could be based on DNA, RNA, proteins-that can be stored without refrigeration and easily delivered under the tongue at the sublingual site," he stressed. "They will be quickly disseminated throughout the world because they don't rely on certain equipment and preservation and all of that stuff. This will be particularly good for low-resource regions of the world, even in America-rural areas that are lacking certain essential facilities and infrastructure."

LifeSite News said the development of the wafer-like vaccine as coincidentally identical to Communion hosts are aligned with what former Papal Nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said on the vaccines previously.

Viganò remarked that the authoritarian COVID measures adhered to globally are similar to that of religious observance, especially in line with what Pope Francis said that the vaccines are a "moral obligation." He echoed what former Vatican bank head Ettore Gotti Tedeschi said that COVID vaccines are like a new form of religion.

"They have thundered at us, using arcane words like 'social distancing' and 'gatherings,' in an endless series of grotesque contradictions, absurd alarms, apocalyptic threats, social precepts and health ceremonies that have replaced religious rites," he pointed out.

"The apparent result seems to be a new form of scientism, reincarnated to solve the COVID problem with vaccines to be accepted fideistically (with blind faith), and perhaps nominating itself as the new moral authority of this age, one that demands an act of faith towards the modern religion, the scientific one," he added.