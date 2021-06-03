Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace announced in a series of posts on Twitter that her home was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity on Memorial Day, reports say.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported there were multiple circle-A anarchist symbols and messages on the congresswoman's home and sidewalk. The Daily Caller said this may have something to do with Mace's signing against the Pro Act last March that was meant to strengthen protection for worker unions, even though it was passed by the House on a majority party-line vote.

"In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I'm raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics," Mace said.

"There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. I'm concerned too for my neighbors who've been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior," she added.

Mace thanked her neighbors from the Charleston community who have provided her the support and assistance she needed at that time. She took the opportunity to urge people to be careful with their words and actions since it impacts others, as well as, to highlight the "difficult task" she has in her role as South Carolina's 1st District representative considering the political climate today. She also highlighted the need to "do better for our kids and for our country."

"As I've had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions," she disclosed. "It's not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch."

"I also hope people realize just how hard I'm working for the 1st Congressional District and also how hard I'm working across both sides of the aisle--a particularly difficult task--given the vitriol of our current political environment," she stressed.

The Daily Caller revealed that this was the second time Mace experienced vandalism of her property. The first time was in October before she won the elections when her car "was keyed with expletives."

In line with the incident, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott condemned the vandalism as "simply unacceptable and have no place in our society." He consoled Mace, her family, and community with prayers and expressed trust that law enforcement officers "will get to the bottom" of the matter.

WND also cited former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to have expressed support for Mace as well in line with the incident.

WND added that the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace reacted to the incident stating that the vandalism is proof of the ongoing intimidation done by unions and extremist groups. WND pointed out that the coalition is opposed to the Pro Act much like Mace. The coalition pointed out that said unions and extremist groups are pressuring the campaign for the approval of the PRO Act that is expected to "dramatically alter" labor laws in the country.

Besides Mace's home, three parks near Mace's community were also vandalized "with an anarchist symbol," The Post and Courier reported. The Charleston police said the Hampton Park's Denmark Vesey monument was smashed with a hammer and filled with graffiti. While the Smythe Park was painted with black spray paint of anarchist symbol. A similar incident was reported for Barfield Park.