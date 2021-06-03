Byram Bridle, an associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada says the coronavirus spike protein present in a number of COVID-19 vaccines enter the bloodstream, which is why it causes a number of side effects such as blood clots. He said scientists "made a big mistake" that they "didn't realize...until now" when developing vaccines to fight COVID-19 and end the pandemic.

"We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein," Bridle said during his appearance in the ON Point with Alex Pierson podcast, as reported by LifeSite News. "So by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin."

Bridle's profile on the University of Guelph Ontario Veterinary College website describes him as a "viral immunologist who is passionate about improving life through two avenues of research" namely "designing and optimizing novel biotherapies for the treatment of cancers'' and "studying host responses to viruses and other inflammatory stimuli."

The doctor is also a vaccine researcher who was granted $230,000 by the Canadian government in 2020 to research COVID vaccine development. Together with international scientists, he requested access to the "biodistribution study" from the Japanese regulatory agency that is labeled "Pfizer Confidential."

"It's the first time ever scientists have been privy to seeing where these messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccines go after vaccination," Bridle explained. "Is it a safe assumption that it stays in the shoulder muscle? The short answer is: absolutely not. It's very disconcerting."

Bridle argues that unlike traditional vaccines that stay mostly in the vaccination site at the shoulder muscle, the Japanese study showed how the spike protein of the coronavirus enters the bloodstream and circulates around the body for several days after a person gets inoculated with the vaccine.

The spike protein then accumulates in organs and tissues such as the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands, and in "quite high concentrations'' in the ovaries.

"We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein. It is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation," Bridle warned. The logic of COVID-19 vaccines is to use its spike proteins to activate the body's immune system so that when it does get infected with the actual coronavirus, the immune system will recognize it and respond in a way that can fight COVID.

Bridle warned, however, that the coronavirus spike protein does not merely cause an immune system response, but also causes health problems. The vaccine researcher found that lab animals who were injected with a purified coronavirus spike protein developed cardiovascular problems and showed to cross the blood brain barrier, thereby damaging the brain.

The vaccine researcher claims that the coronavirus spike protein can also attack receptors on blood platelets and cells that line the blood vessels, which cause it to clump and clot. Senior research scientist Stephanie Seneff at Massachusetts Institute of Technology claims that the leaked Pfizer study from Japan makes it "clear" that COVID vaccines have a direct effect on the bloodstream, "causing systemic damage" such as "cardiovascular and cognitive problems."

The Atlantic reports that relying on the spike protein for COVID vaccines cannot be done for longer because the coronavirus is evolving and that "subtle shifts in the spike's structure can make it harder for molecules to glom on to the surface of the virus and bring it to heel." What is concerning however, is that several vaccine makers have already been authorized to contain "whole coronavirus particles-which have been chemically incapacitated so they can't cause true infections," which according to the report "have delivered mixed results in the past."

Bridle told LifeSite News via a statement that following the release of the radio interview where he exposed the dangers of vaccinating people with COVID vaccines, he'd been subject to a "vicious" attack on his credibility, apparently in an attempt to stop him from speaking on what he discovered.

"[A] vicious smear campaign has been initiated against me," he said in the statement. "This included the creation of a libelous website using my domain name. "

"Such are the times that an academic public servant can no longer answer people's legitimate questions with honesty and based on science without fear of being harassed and intimidated," he wrote. "However, it is not in my nature to allow scientific facts to be hidden from the public."

Listen to Bridle's talk with Alex Pierson below.