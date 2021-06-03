Emerging reports state that Apple, formerly considered a staunch supporter of privacy, is, in reality, behind measures that might adversely affect religious groups, particularly in China.

Apple has long been considered an advocate for users' privacy and data integrity in the United States, but according to an article published by the New York Times, Apple does not have its users' best interests at heart in China, and is wittingly and knowingly letting the government have its way with user data. The information provided an inside look at the compromises that the company has made in order to continue its operations in China.

One of the scholars at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and a prominent tech policy specialist, Klon Kitchen, has also posted a tweet thread describing his profound concerns with these findings.

"Apple executives may sleep better by telling themselves, 'We're just complying with Chinese law.' But that doesn't comfort the journalists, political dissidents, and religious minorities who are systemically spied on, rounded up, and 'disappeared' by the CCP," he wrote.

"Christians around the globe should be alarmed by the story...and the subsequent reports of Apple's reliance on forced labor for Apple products," comments NRB Christian communicator Nathan Leamer.

He said that the U.S. technology is being hacked to allow possibly hazardous and damaging activities that would potentially weaken missional and ministry efforts. Drawing attention to the treatment of Chinese pastors like Wang Ti and others who are putting their lives and liberties on the line to spread the Gospel, Leamer stated that pastors should be permitted to utilize new technologies to serve to others without endangering their flocks.

"Instead of an asymmetrical global policy of working alongside the Chinese Communist regime while thumbing their nose at authorities in the United States, Apple should strive to embrace a coherent policy towards privacy and security throughout the world-not one that kowtows to totalitarian threats," he said of Apple.

Privacy is vital to Christian ministry

As for Christians, Leamer proposed that they study the significance of privacy and encryption measures, saying that they are vital to the security of most Christian workers.

"So much about mission work is keeping the safety and security of those who are who are in the field, especially in places where it's illegal just to share the gospel and to talk about their faith or to be a Christian community and so technology has enabled these communities these political dissidents and religious dissidents to communicate and share with one another," he said in an interview with The Federalist.

Additionally, Leamer said that learning about the ways in which cryptography, encryption, and other forms of privacy serve as safeguards in the fight for the right to spread information. He argued that it is absolutely critical in today's media environment because stories and events can gain international attention and cause tremendous impacts on those who choose to use encryption to communicate.

"We should learn lessons from our friends, such as broadcasters, who have harnessed new technologies for good, "he urged. "As the radio network Voice of America spread a message of truth and hope through the totalitarian regime of the Soviet Union, we should leverage new technologies to tell an eternal truth in nations where that truth is unlawful to share."