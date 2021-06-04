Thousands of email correspondences from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert and White House public health advisor, were obtained by several media outlets, including the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, and CNN. In it were emails to and from government leaders, health officials, and even regular folk who reached out to him during the early days of the pandemic.

But what is evident in some of his emails is that the 80-year-old infectious diseases doctor had encouraged to shut down churches while saying that cruises are fine for healthy people.

On March 5, 2020, National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Director Joshua Gordon wrote to Dr. Fauci, asking "Should I counsel them to cancel service this Friday/Saturday? I'm hoping you can spare a bit of time for this advice." His email to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director was mostly redacted, the Western Journal reported.

Dr. Fauci responded, "You should counsel the rabbi to cancel the services this [redacted]. Are the local/city/state health departments [redacted] doing any contract tracing?"

Dr. Fauci's position to shut down churches and limit church gatherings came as a contradiction to another piece of advice he gave just four days after that email to Gordon. Forbes reported on March 9, 2020 that during a White House press conference, Dr. Fauci assured the public that cruise vacations are perfectly fine for healthy people.

"If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship," Dr. Fauci said in response to a question posed by John Roberts of FOX News. "But the fact is that if you have...an individual who has an underlying condition, particularly an elderly person who has an underlying condition, I would recommend strongly that they do not go on a cruise ship."

These are not the only contradictions found in Dr. Fauci's publicized emails. He also initially backed the zoonotic nature theory of COVID and condemned the Wuhan lab leak theory that Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump, had suggested. In fact, FOX News' Tucker Carlson accused Dr. Fauci of "utter fraudulence," saying that Americans were "wrong" to think that the NIAID director was "rational, impressive, and honest," the Sacramento Bee reported.

But Dr. Fauci's detractors aren't limited to news anchors. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has released a statement to highlight "issues of critical concern" regarding Dr. Fauci's emails that reflect how he handled the COVID pandemic. In the statement, the AAPS outlined several points that they hoped Dr. Fauci would provide answers to.

The AAPS questioned what research the NIH, the government institution that Dr. Fauci has been working for for 50 years, is "funding or suppressing?" They also raised the question as to which "interest groups are determining NIH policy" and are they foreign governments, pharmaceutical or vaccine companies, Big Tech or NGO's such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation?

The AAPS also questioned as to why the SARS-CoV-2 virus or COVID was "genetically engineered" and why the NIH is using its guidelines to "deny treatment with long-approved drugs including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin," which they call "therapeutic nihilism" that may have caused over a hundred thousand preventable deaths.

"The e-mails provide a glimpse into a deeply troubling situation," AAPS executive director Dr. Jane M. Orient said. "But would be a mistake to focus solely on reading thousands of emails by one government official and overlook the work of thousands of bioengineers that could profoundly alter our lives."