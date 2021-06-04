A Black community leader from Minnesota was reported to have launched a campaign to "return to our faith in God" and the core values where America was founded on as a way to combat Critical Race Theory and its Marxist philosphy.

The Western Journal reported that Kendall Qualls, a businessman who hails from New York and lived in poverty with separated parents, founded an organization called TakeCharge on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Qualls said he aims to "inspire and educate Black and other minority communities of their full rights and privileges as Americans granted to them by the Constitution" through TakeCharge.

"We desire to inspire them to take charge of their own lives, the lives of their children and not to rely on government and politicians for redemption and prosperity. We do not apologize for embracing America or its history. We believe that a well-grounded knowledge of American and world history strengthens our diverse country," TakeCharge said in its website.

The Western Journal said TakeCharge caught national interest after releasing a video that took aim at critical race theory, which has a different way of addressing racial disparity. TakeCharge is known as an organization that "explicitly rejects" the notion that the United States is "structured to undermine the lives of black Americans."

TakeCharge's 142-second video, released last March, is entitled "Take Charge: A New Narrative In The Black Community Of America." The video gave focus on the need to go back to God and to the core values where America is founded on as a means to "take charge of our culture and our future."

"We will succeed when we return to our faith in God, and the core principles of our nation," Qualls and other members of TakeCharge said in the video. "We invite you to join us, and take charge of our culture and our future."

This approach is completely different from CRT, which, in Qualls' own words to Breitbart, alleges that Black Americans "can't make it, not without this whole Critical Race Theory, because look at the equity disparities, look at the racial disparities. Well, the 'racial disparities' are not racial disparities, they're family disruption disparities."

"And the only reason why it looks racial, is because the black community is 50 years ahead of everyone else," he added, emphasizing that CRT is based on Marxist beliefs.

Qualls, whose parents did not finish high school, also aims to address through TakeCharge the "stark decline in academic motivation" and the worsening "academic performance gap for Black students in Minnesota," along with the "dramatic increase in fatherless homes." He pointed out in an article he wrote for the Minnesota Star Tribune that the Black community's three pillars of "faith, family, and education" were stronger during Dr. King's time.

"Sadly, these pillars have crumbled and desperately need repair," he stressed.

Qualls hopes that King's dreams for the Black community would be fulfilled through the efforts of TakeCharge. He said he will use his life story--being a successful businessman now and a philantrophist as well--to fight the Critical Race Theory even in public schools as a means "to reclaim the black nuclear family."

"If it can work for a guy like me, who started his life in Harlem, New York, as a kid, then later lived in a trailer park in Oklahoma. And I tell people, 'Look, I've been called trailer trash, ghetto kid, and a lot worse. But, in this country, where you start in life is not where you have to stay in life," he pointed out.

MPR News said that Qualls previously launched a congressional bid to replace Democrat Representative Dean Philips who did not deliver his promises for Minnesota's 3rd District. His main purpose for running was seeing the "country more divided than it is now." The Western Journal highlighted that though Qualls lost in the said elections, his presence being a new candidate has brought across the message that "the idea of America works."