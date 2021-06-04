A Christian man from Pakistan was reportedly killed last May 23 for defending his sister from Muslim harassers.

The Christian Post reported that 32-year-old Arif Masih, a Christian Pakistani from the Punjab province's Tariqabad village, was kidnapped and then beaten, poisoned, and abandoned by a group of radical Muslims for defending her sister who they harassed in public.

Masih filed a complaint with local police against the harassers of her sister last May 20. The harassers--Muhammad Tariq and Muhammad Majid-- followed his sister home from a local store and broke into their home. Then they dragged her out to the street where they stripped her naked.

The two Muhammads then threatened Masih to drop the complaint, which the latter did not do. The radical Muslims then attacked him, loaded him onto the motorcycle they were using and beat him up before they poisoned him and threw him in the street to die. He was rushed to the hospital where he died because of his sustained injuries.

Asia News added that Masih, the son of Saleem Masih, only protected his 18-year-old sister after following the suggestion of District policeman Toba Tek Singh Rana Umar Farooq to file the complaint, although no arrest was made on the two Muslims. Asia News disclosed that witnesses who saw Masih lifeless on the street informed his family about him. His family then took him to Gojra's Tehsil Headquarters Hospital before transferring him to Faisalabad's Allied Hospital due to his critical condition before he died.

His family then exhibited Masih's body in their street as an act of protest for the injustice done to him and their family. The family also called on local officials such as Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani, and Regional Police Officer Raja Rifat Mukhtar demanding for justice.

Asia News said the family's call for justice has spread that human rights activists have expressed their support. One of the said activists is Aqliyat-e-tahafuz Party President Baba Intizar Gill who condemned the violence and inaction of local officials.

"The government must take prompt action against the guilty and protect the rights of minorities, considering them full citizens. These incidents against religious minorities are not new in our nation, but unfortunately the government never takes firm steps against the culprits. It is sad to see that up to now, none of the perpetrators have been arrested," Gill told Asia News.

In addition, the Union of Catholic Asian News reported that Pakistani Christians are now joining the protest for justice. Around 300 mourners have gathered where the 32-year-old Masih's remains lie and protested for several hours. The protesters carried placards with the message "O Lord we are helpless" and "Injustice with Christians."

The Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) is providing legal assistance to the family, who has been advised by local authorities to bury Masih already. MAP Chairman Akmal Bhatti revealed to UCA News that local police even attempted to cover up the murder by reporting it as a suicide case.

"Arif Masih was murdered for demanding justice. The panchayat [local village assembly] scolded the Christian family for filing the case and threatened them with a social boycott for pursuing it. The influential accused easily attained pre-arrest bail," Bhatti said.

"We condemn the murder reported earlier as a suicide. The local police were reluctant to record a report," he added. "Our people are tired of protesting with dead bodies. They were forced to protest under the scorching sun irrespective of the COVID pandemic."