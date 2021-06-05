In hopes of providing others with a safe space where they can be free to grow in their faith in Christ, Iranian Christian Kouroush* took on the task of building a center for Iranian refugees in Turkey, a report says.

It's made up of four walls, a ceiling, and a great deal of construction material, Open Doors said. But, according to Kouroush, when he looks at it, he seems more than just the unfinished space before him.

He points to the doorway, saying, "here we will make the entrance, and this part will become the library. And that there in the back, that will be the hall where we'll have trainings."

He also sees a library filled with Christian materials in Farsi, and a classroom for discipleship. Additionally, the center will coordinate distribution of relief whenever it is required.

Kouroush yearned for a safe and secure environment where he could speak his native language and interact with Iranians. He also wanted it to be a place where he and other Iranian believers could prosper in their faith.

"And I am not the only one," he said. "Finding such a place is one of the biggest challenges for any Iranian refugee."

Now, it's just a matter of time until the community center opens with the support of Open Doors, which has worked with its partners on the ground for the creation of such a venue where Iranian believers can grow together safely.

And although the construction is still underway, Kouroush is already counting down the days before the inauguration of the center. He has dreamed of such a place for Iranian migrants like himself, and that is what he has been working to build for the rest of them.

Expressing his gratitude, he said: "Without the international family of God, we wouldn't have been able to establish this center. I feel like God's hand was in this: He brought us all together."

Surrendered but never abandoned

Kouroush was raised in a Muslim home but discovered Jesus in high school. Despite his initial reluctance, he eventually gave his life to Christ years later. He found a house church, but not without dangers. He was eventually arrested and became subject to torture for his leadership.

"I hadn't committed any crime to deserve this," he recalled. "All I did was surrender my heart to Jesus."

He was released, but instead of backing down he continued with his ministry. Iranian authorities tracked him down, forcing him to leave for his own safety to Turkey. Kouroush could not adequately describe how he felt the first time arrived there.

"It was some kind of fear, mixed with sadness and confusion about why I was here: I lost everything," he said pertaining to his job, family and his country.

This led him to work for the creation of a "safe place where he could feel at home and talk to people in Farsi, the language of Iran," and a "place where he could grow in his faith."

Left with no option but to flee from their homeland

According to Open Doors, approximately 1,000 Iranians make the journey to Turkey every year, fleeing from the religious discrimination and persecution they face in their homeland.

In January of this year, the International Christian Concern highlighted a report from the special United Nations investigation group that chronicles the persecution of Christians in Iran. The report expressed significant concern about the alleged extensive persecution of people who are members of the Christian minority in Iran especially those who have converted from Islam. In addition, it condemned Iran for having violated the most basic principles of fair judicial procedures.

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran disputed the charges, claiming that their actions were for national security because those detained were just posers holding "illegal and secret meetings to deceive citizens and exploit the deceived persons, particularly children."

*Not his real name. Open Doors changed the name to protect identity.