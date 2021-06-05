The recent super blood moon gave people something to marvel at in the night skies, but next week, another celestial phenomenon is set to light up the sky. A "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse is set to occur on June 10 and it will be most visible in northern Canada, Greenland, and Russia. Depending on the weather, the "ring of fire" will also be visible to those in the U.S., Europe, and Northern Asia.

According to CBN News, the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse will last for about 3 minutes and 33 seconds, during which viewers must wear special protective lenses at all times when viewing it.

Unlike regular solar eclipses, the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is a little further away from earth, therefore creating a fiery ring of light. Regular solar eclipses show a complete blocking of the sun by the moon because the moon is 400 times smaller than the sun and 400 times closer than the sun, making it a perfect eclipse, CBC senior science writer Nicole Mortillaro explained.

While celestian events such as the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse, regular solar eclipses, and blood moons now have perfectly reasonable scientific explanations behind them, these naturally occurring events are also believed to have spiritual significance in various cultures and religions, including the Christian world.

NPR's religion and belief correspondent Tom Gjelten explained in 2017, "Even in faith traditions that now fully accept the science, a solar eclipse remains an occasion that highlights the wonders of the universe and our small place in it."

"Today, an eclipse is no longer seen as a threat, as an omen but as something to be celebrated. There is a consensus of opinion amongst the rabbis that an eclipse should be witnessed with joy and happiness and appropriate psalms and blessings," author and NIH leader Dr. Jeremy Brown told Gjelten in a podcast.

Next week's "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse will occur from 4:12 am EDT, with a total eclipse at 5:49 am EDT, a maximum eclipse at 6:41 am EDT, and a conclusion of the total eclipse at 7:33 am EDT and the end of the entire eclipse at 9:11 am EDT.

Both religious and non-religious folks are looking forward to the event, like many other solar eclipses are believed to have deeper, more divine meanings. According to The Gospel Coalition, "Rather than a sign of impending doom, most Christians consider the religious significance of eclipses to be that they reveal the majesty of our Creator (Psalm 19:1)."

"I don't think it's an accident that God put us human beings here on Earth where we can actually see total solar eclipses," astronomer and minister Hugh Ross told the Washington Post in 2017. "I would argue that God on purpose made the universe beautiful, and one of the beauties is a solar eclipse."

Christians who are looking forward to see this wonder in the sky will do well to remember what the Lord Jesus Christ said about it in Luke 21:25-28, as it is very relevant in today's world: