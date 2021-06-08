The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday announced new data on COVID hospitalization rates among children, leading them to the conclusion that more children should receive experimental COVID vaccine due to the "spike" in kids' hospitalizations. The CDC reported that there were 204 adolescents aged 12 to 17 who were hospitalized due to COVID between April and May, and that 33% of those couple of hundred kids required intensive care, while 5% required ventilators to help them breathe.

"I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, as reported by The Hill. She then proceeded to encourage parents to get their children to receive experimental COVID vaccines.

"Until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks and take precautions when around other [sic] who are not vaccinated to protect themselves, and their family, friends, and community," Walensky argued. This is despite reports of a heart inflammation occurring in teenagers who received the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Reuters reported over the weekend that seven American boys aged 14 to 19 who were located in different states experienced "a type of heart muscle inflammation called myocarditis" after they received the Pfizer vaccine. While causality has not yet been determined, these reports are similar to those in Israel, where young men reported heart inflammation after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

However, The Blaze's Daniel Horowitz points out how the CDC chose arbitrary data, meaning start and end points in a graph to "show" an increase in hospitalizations among kids. The truth is that hospitalizations among all age groups have been going down in the past six weeks. CDC only chose data that "coincides with a period of increased hospitalizations among all age groups, including those with high vaccination rates."

CDC's report showed an analysis of data between March 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021. But data shows that the April 24 peak hospitalization rate amongst children is still lower than the peak hospitalization rate of the winter increase. This strategy is allegedly used by CDC to show that there was a decrease in cases after mask mandates were established last year to support the narrative that masks were effective in helping stop the spread of COVID.

Moreover, Horowitz pointed out how some hospitalizations among children were in fact due to non-COVID related illnesses, including mental issues. The pandemic has impacted not only the way adults live and work, but has also limited kids' interactions with their friends, schoolmates, teachers, and persons outside of their homes.

A small study conducted among 11 to 21 year olds in a Texas showed that the rates of "suicidal ideation and suicide attempts" were higher in 2020 than in 2019, a study reported by the American Academy of Pediatrics showed. Results. The study revealed that "suicidal ideation was 1.60 and 1.45 times higher in March and July 2020, respectively, than in March and July 2019." In addition, researchers found that "odds of recent suicide attempt were 1.58, 2.34, 1.75 and 1.77 times higher in February, March, April and July 2020 than in the sam months in 2019, respectively."

Researchers suggested that there must be "additional research is needed to evaluate unique risk and protective factors that may be associated with suicide risk in the context of a global pandemic."