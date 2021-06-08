The Nigerian televangelist, T.B. Joshua, has passed away Sunday. He was 57 when he died and would've reached 58 years on June 12 this year.

The news of his death was announced on the preacher's ministry Facebook page but the cause was not mentioned.

"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for," part of the statement says.

Africa News stated that the late evangelist felt uncomfortable while ministering on Saturday night and decided to take a break in his apartment alone. At 2 a.m., when he failed to return to the venue, his staff went to check on him but discovered that he was already dead.

His death was mourned by many, including prominent individuals.

"[H]e will not only be remembered for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures," Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement.

"He will be remembered as a notable spiritual leader with a passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in the society," the country's Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, stated.

Japheth J. Omojuwa, a famous personality in the nation, posted his sentiments on Twitter over the preacher's death.

"TB Joshua is a big loss to Nigeria and the Ikotun end of Lagos especially. His church is one of the major points of tourist attractions to Nigeria and I can't begin to imagine the impact of his death on businesses, people and the less privileged in that area. May he Rest in Peace," Omojuwa tweeted.

Temitope Balogun, simply known as T.B. Joshua, was born on June 12, 1963 in Ondo, Nigeria. He graduated from St. Stephen's Anglican Primary School in 1977 but did not complete his high school education due to poverty. He exhibited love for the Bible in school that he was called the "small pastor."

When he was younger, he worked in the muddy streets of Lagos, washing the feet of people. He also worked in a poultry farm while attending an evening school and organizing Bible studies with children. He tried to join the military but failed to make it to the interview due to a troubled train on his way to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

In 1987, he founded "The Synagogue, Church of All Nations," a ministry organization that runs Emmanuel TV, a Christian television network.

He reportedly claimed to be a prophet and said to have predicted important world events such as the outcome of two African Cup of Nations final matches, death of Michael Jackson in 2009, Boston marathon attack in 2013 and the crash of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014.

Joshua was also an author. His books include "The Step Between You And The Cure," "The Mirror," "What The Future Holds," and "Daily Time With God."

Through his humanitarian efforts, he earned the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008 and was even honored as "Ambassador of Peace" by the Muslim organization, Arewa Youth Forum.

Magazines "The Africa Report" and "New African Magazine" listed him as one of Africa's 50 most influential people.

The late preacher was married to Evelyn and they have three children together.