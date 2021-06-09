A religious and civil rights group reportedly said that President Joe Biden, who the White House has touted as a "devout Catholic," has already opposed Catholic teachings dozens of times.

The Catholic League, a group defending the Catholic Church and its faithful from discrimination and slander since 1973, has released a report on Monday entitled, "President Biden's Policies: Departures from Catholic Teachings." The said report details the many instances Biden's policies on important issues contradicts the established teachings of the Catholic Church. The group announced that the report has been sent to the members of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Breitbart reported that the Catholic League enlisted 32 instances Biden has defied the Church's teachings, with nine occuring on the first ten days of being in office through executive orders for members of the LGBTQ+ that are harmful to minors and discriminatory to women, for revoking pro-life decisions of the prior administration such as the Mexico City Policy, resumption of the United Nations Fund, and establishing the Roe v. Wade as a "foundational precedent."

"Biden signed an executive order affirming that 'children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,' affirming his campaign promise to allow minors to use facilities and participate in high school sports opposite their biological sex," read the first offense of Biden in Catholic League's report.

"While campaigning, in response to a question from a parent of a transgender child, Biden said that there would be 'zero discrimination' when it came to minors seeking to change their gender," the organization explained.

The Catholic League's eight-page report chronologically detailed Biden's actions that are contrary to the Church's teachings from January 20, 2021 to May 28, 2021, when he reactivated allocation for abortions for the Fiscal Year 2022. Most of his decisions favor the LGBTQ+ community that purports the distinction between a man and a woman and favor those who advocate abortion.

"Biden issued an executive order requiring all federal agencies to implement the ruling in the Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County, which treats sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. This is a grave injustice that erases the differences and complementary relationship between man and woman," the report added regarding Biden's activity on January 20.

In a separate report, the Catholic League said dissident Catholics have attacked the bishop regarding the issue on the worthiness of Biden and other pro-abortion public officials in the reception of Holy Communion.

Catholic League President Bill Donohue pinpointed the National Catholic Reporter for its latest attack on the bishops as being a news outfit that "undermine[s] Catholic teachings." He said the Reporter "speaks down" to the bishop by lecturing theologians on the "excessive attention on the worthiness of those receiving Communion" and purported that it is "contrary to a proper, traditional theology of the sacraments."

"Their arrogance is appalling. According to the Reporter, it is not just the bishops who are wrong-the Catholic Catechism is also wrong," Donohue pointed out.

In addition, Donohue stressed that the Reporter was "inconsistent" in what it reports as it "swing the other way" on when it comes to the issue of abortion while it would have a different stand on racism. He called the Reporter's attacks on the bishops as mainly a "character assassination" that is "more despicable" being a Catholic organization.