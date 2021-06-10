This week, Adrianne Curry, a former contestant in the reality show "America's Next Top Model" and an actress, admitted on Facebook that she used to judge Christian actor Kirk Cameron solely on the basis of his finding God.

For a long time, she also depended on the assumptions that had been made about Cameron by others around her.

"I sneered at the mention of his name because my agnostic beliefs set me above all others in my infinite godless greatness," she wrote on her post. "When I really ask myself why I did so, my only truthful answer is that I was surrounded by godless people who fancied themselves better than anyone and everyone who had faith in anything besides their own selfish selves."

After seeing an interview of Cameron, the actress' attitude changed, CBN's Faithwire noted.

"Recently, I watched an interview with the guy. He came off as very humble and incredibly likable. I watched a few more. Loyal to his wife, a family man, a former atheist who found some meaning in life. He just comes off as a good dude," she explained.

The retired actress said that she instantly felt guilty for having such unjustified thoughts about Cameron, considering the fact that she did not really know him. She also confessed to being "intolerable," feeling herself to be an elitist who scorned anyone who believed in something greater than themselves.

"Sorry, dude. I walked with the flock of sheep who told me what to hate and what to like without question," she said.

Shortly after, Cameron reacted to Curry's Facebook post in the comments area, informing the fellow actor that a friend of his had contacted him about her apologies.

The 50-year-old Christian superstar expressed his gratitude to her kind words, saying he is "genuinely grateful." He said he was also inspired by Curry's "honesty and transparency and humble admission."

Cameron's mini- testimony

He then proceeded to tell her about his faith journey, beginning with his loss of faith at the age of 18.

"I asked the Maker of all the beautiful and purposeful things I saw in the world (stars, galaxies, sunrises, purple hydrangeas, children, laughter, deep grief, good food, love, loyalty, courage, honor...) to help me understand the truth about it all. And I started to say, 'Thank you,'" he wrote.

"I too, as a young man on top of the Teen-Beat world in Hollywood, thought I was bigger and better than a made-up god-crutch. But I too was just following the herd of sheep, running with those those wanted to see themselves as too smart to believe or trust in God. I kept denying God's existence... but then, thankfully, I ran out of excuses. I didn't find God in Babylon; He wasn't lost. I was lost, and He found me," he added.

Both actors use the term "Babylon" to allude to Hollywood. Cameron also did not forget to bless Curry on her own journey.

Fans of both actors praised them for their inspiring words. One fan wrote that the "quality of (a person's) thoughts determine the quality of (his/her) life.

Curry was thrilled by Cameron's response, and she wrote a follow-up post in her comment section expressing that she had not expected that he would see her post. She thanked Cameron for showing grace in the face of someone who had misjudged him.

"Honestly, I don't know what else to say...except that a LOT of miserable people judge you...because you are HAPPY. JOY angers the joyless. Faith angers the faithless. Conviction threatens the Indecisive. You haven't walked an easy path in tinsel town and for that...I salute you," she said.