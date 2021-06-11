The U.S. Army has released a new set of recruitment ads geared towards encouraging citizens to answer "The Calling." In it, they feature five young Americans who "made the most important decision of their lives, for reasons as diverse as they are." The ads feature people of varied race, including a white woman, a Black man and woman, a woman of Latin descent, and an Asian man. But not only are the individuals racially diverse, the recruitment ads are pro-LGBT as well.

One of the woke recruitment ads for the U.S. Army features Cpl. Emma Malonelord, who is described as a young woman who was "raised by two supportive mothers" and was raised by "such powerful role models in her life." The description of her profile on the pro-LGBT recruitment ad read that she was "inspired by their courage and conviction" and was determined to "shatter stereotypes."

Cpl. Malonelord's U.S. Army recruitment ad featured an animated same-sex wedding that recounted how her two mothers wed. Her family lived in California and she claims to have a "normal" childhood, except that she had two mothers, CNS News reported. But this is not the first time the U.S. Army has engaged with woke ideology.

According to the Military Times reported that in May, Senator Tom Cotton and Representative Dan Crewnshaw, two Republicans who both served in the U.S. military, launched a whistleblower website in which troops can submit complaints on "anti-American indoctrination seeping into parts of our military," a description provided by Sen. Cotton. Through the site, they have received news on how woke ideology has infiltrated the U.S. Army.

Sen. Cotton, a former Army infantry captain, argued how one Marine reported his unit's "mandatory military history training was replaced with training on police brutality, white privilege and systemic racism." The Arkansas senator reported that this woke ideology training caused several officers to leave the unit.

In May, Rep. Crenshaw, himself a retired SEAL lieutenant commander, condemned the U.S. army's teachings of woke ideology, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts and a link to the whistleblower website, "Enough is enough. We won't let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton."

The Hill reported that during a line of questioning by Sen. Cotton, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin denied that the U.S. military is a "fundamentally racist organization" and answered no to several of the senator's questions. Sec. Austin argued, "The military, like any organization, will have its challenges, but I do not believe it is a fundamentally racist organization."

"I would also say that diversity, equity and inclusion is important to this military now and it will be important in the future," Sec. Austin said. "And so we're going to make sure that our military looks like America and that our leadership looks like what's in the ranks of the military."

Sec. Austin also said the U.S. military is "making sure" that they stay the "the most effective and lethal fighting force in the world" no matter how diverse their recruits are.