"Religious disconnect" has fueled Democrats' pro-abortion radicalism, which, according to a Gallup survey released on Wednesday, has led to a significant division of views among Americans on abortion.

Collating the findings from the Gallup poll, Newsmax reported that 46% believe that abortion is wrong from a moral standpoint. However, the 47% of respondents who believe it is "acceptable" is up by 2%, the highest "in two decades."

The population is evenly split between those who consider themselves to be "pro-choice" (49%) and those who believe themselves to be "pro-life" (47%). However, over that time period, pro-life and pro-choice beliefs have alternated in terms of who is the most popular among Americans.

Republican voters are nearly unanimously pro-life (74%), while Democrats are nearly unanimously pro-choice (70 %). Independents are pro-choice by a significant margin, with 53% supporting the practice of abortion, compared to the 41% who don't.

People in the United States are still far more likely to feel that abortion should be lawful "only under certain circumstances" (48%) than to feel that it should be lawful "under any circumstances" (32%) or "illegal in all circumstances" (19%). When it comes to supporting totally legal abortion, about one-third of individuals in the United States agree, the highest proportion since the early to mid-1990s.

Gallup's findings are based on a random sample of 1,016 persons drawing from telephone interviews conducted between May 3 and May 18.

Why the Democratic Party is so pro-abortion

Fr. Frank Pavone, a notable pro-life Catholic priest, responded to the subject of why the Democratic Party is so pro-abortion by citing the findings of the Pew Forum Religious Landscape Study, which showed that persons who identify as or at least lean toward being Democrats hold the following beliefs:

Democrats account for 54% of people who do not identify with a religious denomination. The demographics also show that they account for the 20% of who are uncertain about the existence of God or do not believe in God.

Religion is "not too important" or "not important at all" in the lives of Democrats (28%). 70% of those polled attend religious services once or twice a month or less, with 35 % attending services either sometimes or never.

They only seldom or never pray (28%) and participate in scripture study or religious education (63%).

When it comes to judging what is good or wrong, 47% depend on their common sense, with 75% saying that it "depends on the situation."

"If you want to explain how we abort nearly a million children every year in this nation, that last statistic goes a long way," said Pavone noting that the bulk of non-religious Americans lean toward the Democratic Party.

"The Democrats believe in 'My Body, My Choice,'" he said.

Recognizing that Democrats still pray, believe in God, and attend church, Pavone reasoned that Democrats could not simply accept Jesus' teaching since doing so would obligate them to follow Him.

"The Democrats cannot validate Jesus's preaching because then they would be bound to follow it, to accept, internalize and act on the truth that right is right and wrong is wrong, no matter the situation," he said.