Hailey Baldwin revealed that faith is the "biggest" factor that keeps her and her husband Justin Bieber together.

In an interview with comedian Yvonne Orji on "A Conversation With," Baldwin shared about the relevance of faith in their lives as a couple, as well as people's perception on her job as a model, Fox News reported.

"They ask me all the time, 'What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,"' she said.

"And I'm like, 'It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together," Baldwin continued.

The model also discussed about this matter on the "Women's Health UK Going For Goal" podcast last February.

"I think, for me, meditation a lot of the time means praying. My beliefs are a very big part of my life, and my faith is a very big part of my life," she declared.

In addition, she declared the importance of prayer in unloading her burdens.

"I think being able to take all of the burdens I feel and being able to release that and pray about it, and to have my own conversation with God, and being able to let it go that way, is extremely important to me and extremely helpful," Baldwin also said.

In August 2020, Bieber posted photos on Instagram, showing him and Baldwin getting baptized.

The singer captioned the images, saying that the event "was one of the most special moments of [his] life."

"Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," Bieber added.

Further to Orji's interview, the model also disclosed about receiving negative feedback over her profession.

"I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't live my life the way they think I should live my life," she said.

"And I felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or feeling like, 'People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting a bad example?' And the reality is - no," she explained.

Hailey Rhode, daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, was born on Nov. 22, 1996 in Tucson, Arizona. Her mother, Kennya Deodato, is a Brazilian graphic designer.

She was homeschooled as a child but later attended the Eastern Christian School Association.

Baldwin began her modeling career with Ford Models and has since featured on various magazines. Her first appearance for a commercial campaign was with the clothing line "French Connection."

Additionally, she modeled with the popular brands Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Phillip Plein, Guess and H&M.

She also worked with two other modeling agencies, including Heroes Models and IMG Models.

Moreover, Baldwin appeared in some music videos and hosted a number of shows.

She got engaged to Bieber in July 2018 and the pair married on Nov. 23, 2018.

The model reportedly changed her name to Hailey Bieber and requested for a trademark license to use it for commercial purposes.