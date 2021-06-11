Sadie Robertson-Huff enjoys being a mother and "loves" the company of her baby, who has recently turned a month old.

In a social media post, Huff shared that she attended a wedding alongside her one-month old daughter, Honey James, Fox News reported.

"I love taking my girl everywhere with me. Can't believe she's 4 weeks old today," she wrote on Instagram.

Korie Robertson, who was present at the time of the baby's birth, shared a heartwarming message to welcome her granddaughter.

"Honey James Huff you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can't get enough of every single detail of you. Your mom is absolutely, utterly amazing, and your dad is simply the best coach and encourager ever! There is nothing those two won't do for you!.. We can't wait to see what God has planned for you! Welcome to the fam, Honey," she said.

Huff is set to return to the television as a producer, signing a deal with Brad Krevoy for her novel "Life Just Got Real," which will be adapted into a TV series. She would also make some guest appearances on the program.

The series tells about the story of two high school girls with two different backgrounds. By joining a reality TV show, they would discover the realities of life.

The "Duck Dynasty" star expressed her excitement for the partnership and hoped that the show would encourage people.

"I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years. My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can't wait to get started!" she stated.

Krevoy is "thrilled" as well on working with Huff, confident that her content would be a "huge success."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sadie. Her energy and vision are one-of-a-kind and we have no doubt that this show will be a huge success. There is a tremendous audience that is hungry for Sadie's special brand of family entertainment - and we're proud to be the ones delivering this content," he declared.

The "I'm Not Ashamed" actress is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, "Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Value."

Krevoy was the producer of the films, "Dumb and Dumber" and "The Princess Switch." He also produced "When Calls the Heart," as well as other Netflix and Hallmark channel movies including "A Christmas Prince," "Holiday in the Wild" and "Operation Christmas Drop."

Huff is a socially-responsible person. In an interview with World Vision, the star said that she and her husband have "a huge heart" in giving to other people, in adherence with the Bible's command of "loving your neighbor as yourself." She revealed that they always "have [their] eyes to God" by asking where they need to give.

In the conversation, the star also disclosed that during quarantine, she "felt Jesus the most" through "sunset and sunrise." She realized that though everything changes, the "faithfulness" seen in the sun that never stops to come and go shows that new days have "purpose."