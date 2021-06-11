Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, discusses how America's current political climate dumps guilt on people because they have chosen to disregard the "mechanics of Christianity."

Kirk said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation on Monday that American politics is becoming more focused on distinct groups.

He said that when he visits college campuses, he attempts to dissuade students from participating in the now-standard university discussion of "oppressor versus oppressed," which he also describes as "boring" and "not constructive."

Fox News quoted him as saying: "It creates deeply unhappy activists, which is exactly what our universities create. So then conservatives play into this kind of oppressor-oppressed thing by not being able to deal with the guilt that they feel because they went to these universities."

According to Kirk, while citing several modern-day "guilts" such as "white guilt, wealth guilt, and corporate guilt," finding "meaning" in politics is tough compared to other areas of life such as faith.

Carlson commented that it had supplanted theology, to which Kirk agreed.

"So, a society without meaning will find meaning -- and we found it in expiating our own guilt."

Religion is being scraped off

Kirk observes that the influence of organized religion has been steadily diminished in American culture, using Christianity as an example of this transition. He also emphasized Christianity's role in dealing with guilt.

"A true Christian, after they go through either a church service or a deep reading of the Scriptures - you're freed from that guilt," he explained. "Whatever guilt that might be - of wronging your neighbor, or being of a certain complexion that society says you shouldn't be, because you go straight to the source; your Creator."

"So that's the mechanics of Christianity that have worked so well for the last couple thousand years, that you don't owe some penance to society because of the melanin content in your skin," he asserted.

That process, according to Kirk, is attending worship and evangelizing with other people, but for sects like Roman Catholicism, their practice is heavily centered on the Eucharist.

For Kirk, this means that he and countless others who still put premium on their faith are being frequently released from the guilt that motivates much of modern politics. In fact, the concept of reconciliation accomplishes more than what most political activists want for their campaigns to produce.

"And then, of course, atoning to your neighbor --- going to your neighbor and saying, 'you know what, I wronged you. Will you forgive me?' --- All of a sudden you are freed of whatever you might have done," he added.

Turning his attention to left-wing Democrats, Kirk said that they, on the other hand, "offload their guilt through massive public policy measures, activism, the confiscation of wealth, and the elimination of private property."

Meanwhile, in California, a preacher is constantly sounding the alarm that ministers who have "refused to clarify their political positions" are ignoring the threats that their congregations go through, such as Christian-owned businesses being closed down, losing their jobs, or their children being reprimanded by their respective schools.

He maintains that Christians should not be forced to be "silent or suffer because they are not properly trained to push back on leftist bullies."