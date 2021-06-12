The United States' largest youth pro-life organization Students for Life of America gathered outside the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday to call for the immediate resignation of controversial infectious disease expert and White House public health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is also the head of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The group claims that Dr. Fauci is guilty of funneling federal funds into the University of Pittsburgh, which conducts "barbaric" research involving aborted babies.

"Dr. Fauci, as the director of the NIAID, has allowed federal tax dollars to fund what should be considered a criminal act that is currently taking place at the University of Pittsburgh. Right now, medical researchers at Pitt are undergoing a series of tests," Students for Life of America Mid-East regional manager Stephanie Stone said during a speech, as reported by the Christian Post.

"These tests involve taking the scalp of five-month-old aborted children and grafting them on the backs of lab mice. Researchers then observed as the rats and mice grew human baby hairs."

Not only does Stone condemn the "barbaric" research involving aborted babies and mice, but she also describes the federal funding as an "insane misuse of taxpayer dollars" and an "absolutely abhorrent waste of precious human lives."

She described the research as "absurd, immoral and disgraceful" and called for Dr. Fauci's termination because he was not only involved in the research, but he had allowed such practices to take place and even funnelled taxpayer funding into the "unethical," "inhumane scheme."

Herb Geraghty, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and now the executive director of the nonprofit human rights organization Rehumanize International also addressed the crowd to condemn Dr. Fauci's involvement with the barbaric research involving aborted babies. He expressed "shame" for graduating from a university that engaged in "the most barbaric attacks against innocent human life that you could even possibly imagine."

Geraghty recounted how he saw photos in a published reports about the experiments showing aborted babies' hair "growing on the backs of rodents." He condemned the university's experiments on unborn children up to 22 weeks of gestation, highlighting how unborn babies at that age have "beating hearts and rapidly developing brains" and "can respond to external stimuli."

As pro-lifers gathered to call for Dr. Fauci's termination over NIH's funding of the research that involved aborted babies, those who marched carried "pink slips" and signs that read "Notice of Termination: Fire Fauci," and "Demand Fauci Resigns!" as well as the hashtag #FireFauci.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci recently revealed that the security around him has grown tight, especially following the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and his recently released private emails. The Independent reported that during a conversation on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," Dr. Fauci admitted that during his first time back in New York City since the pandemic began, security did not even let him roll the window down as they were driving around the city. impliying the level of security provided by the Biden administration to him.