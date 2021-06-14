A British woman who lost her job for stating that men cannot be women filed a case against her employer and won her case in court.

CBN News said the British High Court declared last Thursday that Maya Forstater was simply stating her beliefs protected by the country's Equality Act.

"We won!" Forstater announced in Twitter last Thursday the result of the case she filed two years ago. The tweet leads to a news release on Forstater's founded organization SexMatters website.

"Today, after two years of legal battles, Sex Matters co-founder Maya Forstater achieved a landmark legal ruling that looks set to change the direction of the sex and gender debates in the UK, and provide legal protection for gender-critical people against discrimination and harassment," the statement said.

The statement included a video of Forstater regarding her victory. The statement pointed out that case's presiding Judge Akhlaq Choudhury has "overturned" the previous decision of the Employment Tribunal that criticized gender-critical beliefs as "not worthy of respect in a democratic society," which in turn strengthens the protection on those who hold such beliefs "from discrimination and harassment in employment and as service users."

Forstater added in a succeeding tweet that winning the case was "important" because "women are being sacked and silenced."

In addition, CBN News disclosed that Choudhury's ruling pointed out that Forstater's views are covered by the Equality Act in so far as freedom of belief is concerned despite what she said as perceived offensive by some people.

"It is clear from Convention case law that," Choudhury said, "a person is free in a democratic society to hold any belief they wish, subject only to 'some modest, objective minimum requirements'."

As per the statement, Choudhury and the two lay members of the tribunal ruled that those who found Forstater's statements discriminatory belong to "extreme views akin to Nazism or totalitarianism."

"The Claimant's gender-critical beliefs, which were widely shared, and which did not seek to destroy the rights of trans persons, clearly did not fall into that category," the Appeals Tribunal pointed out.

Last April, Christianity Daily reported that Forstater fought back in court after losing her job as Centre For Global Development Senior Researcher because she expressed in Twitter that transgender women can never be women in defense of "women's rights, in a careful way and in a tone of ordinary discussion and disagreement."

She filed a 50-page appeal to the Employment Appeal Tribunal for her right to free speech after a local court condemned her actions as "absolutist" and "violates their dignity," siding with her employer who dismissed her simply because they "disagree with, or do not wish to be associated with, beliefs which dissent from prevailing orthodoxy."

Forstater, who was supported by globally-renowned autor J.K. Rowling in her stand, created a crowdfunding page to support her legal undertakings in fighting for her right to free speech and her loss of income from being fired from her job.