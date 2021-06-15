A Georgia official reportedly admitted that legally required forms for the 2020 presidential elections are "missing" giving more credence to allegations of voter fraud.

WND reported that Fulton County Registration & Elections Office's Mariska Bodison revealed the "stunning admission" that there were 385 absentee ballot transfer forms missing.

"As we review the documents provided to you and our daily log. We noticed that a few forms are missing, it seems when 25 plus core personnel were quarantined due to positive COVID-19 outbreak at the EPC, some procedural paperwork may have been misplaced," Bodison said in an interview with The Georgia Star News.

However, The Georgia Star News said 385 transfers out of 1,565 estimated transfer forms from Fulton County is nowhere being "a few," and stressed that this is the first time such an admission took place, considering Georgia is a battleground state where there were only 12,000 votes that made Joe Biden win over former President Donald Trump.

The Star News identified several reasons the Fulton County election official's admission was important for it cuts "to the very core of public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 presidential" elections.

For one, the missing forms are the source of the recorded 18,901 total number of absentee ballots that actually reveal an excess of 6,000 votes to the reported 12,000 Biden lead.

The media outlet disclosed that they sent an Open Records Request immediately after the November elections to 28 Georgia counties for the absentee ballot box transfer forms but none of them responded. While 59 counties adhered to their request and they were able to obtain 266,492 absentee ballots documentation. They said there was no chain of custody documentation for 333,000 absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes from a 600,000 estimated absentee ballot base.

A November 2 statement from the Secretary of State's office said that there were 75,000 to 78,000 absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes were transported from the State Farm Arena to some other locations for "early processing, scanning, and possible adjudication" from October 19 to November 6 while actual recording showed there was an estimated 145,000 absentee ballots in total.

"An estimated 145,000 absentee ballots--between 75,000 and 78,000 of which were originally deposited in drop boxes and between 67,000 and 70,000 of which were sent via the United States Postal Service--were transferred from the centralized counting facility at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta to the EPC at some point after the counting of votes for the November 3 election was completed," The Star News disclosed.

The media outlet also highlighted that Fulton County did not produce any chain of custody documentation for the said transfers nor did it appear that they provided any guidelines for doing so.

"It is not known whether Fulton County, prepared, used, or stored any chain of custody documents for these transfers," they added. "Fulton County has not produced any chain of custody documents for these transfers."

Another importance of the admission is that the absentee ballots are central to a lawsuit filed by Georgia residents led by Garland Favorito that demands for the forensic audit. The presiding Judge Brian Amero have ruled that the digital images of the 145,00 absentee ballots are the only ones that can be reviewed for the audit yet are the very ones being in question since it is admittedly incomplete.

Last May, we reported that Amero has permitted the examination of the Fulton County absentee ballots by giving an "order to unseal" the November 3, 2020 general election absentee ballot. He granted Favorito's demands with the condition that the ballots will be inspected and scanned "in accordance with protocols and practices that will be set forth" by the court.