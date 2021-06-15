At her high school graduation, a student in Massachusetts bound for Harvard demonstrated an incredible act of generosity by declining a $40,000 scholarship and requesting that it be donated to someone who was more in need.

According to WBZ News, Verda Tetteh, a recent Fitchburg High School graduate, has been given an extra $40,000 scholarship to help her pay for books, computers, and living expenses.

She described receiving the money as "an honor," but she believes it would be better used to help other students who are struggling with their finances. She advised that the money be distributed to one or more students since she had other scholarships in reserve.

"I'm excited to see who it helps and how that changes their life, so I am so happy that God gave me the strength to do that," Tetteh told the outlet.

After she made the announcement, the audience, which included her fellow students, their families, teachers, and school officials, rose to their feet and clapped and cheered her.

"When she started speaking on the microphone, I was overwhelmed," Principal Jeremy Roche told CNN. "I think a lot of people in the stadium were, honestly."

I was so moved by her generosity," he added.

Her inspiration

Verda Tetteh, according to CBN, was encouraged to do somethings because of her Christian faith as well as by her mother, who finished college at the age of 47 at a community college.

Rosemary Tetteh, Verda's mother, was pleased with her daughter's gesture and she expressed confidence in her daughter's readiness for life.

"Now I'm 100 percent sure she is ready to go into the world on her own," she said.

Rosemary had emigrated from Ghana before settling in the United Kingdom with Tetteh. CNN reports that she is presently employed in two jobs, one of which is an overnight shift at a group home.

"I'm not afraid, and I'm not sad about it that someone's going to get some good help. If I had gotten that help, I would have been thrilled," she told CNN.

"We're blessed to be a blessing," Verda Tetteh said. "I thought that I was in the position where God has blessed me so much, and I thought it was the right thing to do to bless somebody else."

She was well aware that community college had made a significant difference in her mother's life, and she understood how far the money would go toward supporting a college degree, reports USA Today. Consequently, she expressed her desire to give the scholarship to a community college student at the event, asking that the administration accept her request.

A blessing multiplied

School officials said they are in the process of reaching out to the family that had originally established the scholarship to see if they are interested in redistributing the funds.

Fitchburg High School Principal Jeremy Roche stated on Sunday that, due to the magnitude of the prize, more than one student would benefit from Tetteh's generosity.

Every year over the next four years, Roche added, the organization will be able to provide many scholarships to deserving students.

"What she did, it represents the best of humanity, in a sense," Roche said of the selfless 17-year-old.