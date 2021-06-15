Redeemer Presbyterian Church Founding Pastor Tim Keller revealed the positive development on his health following a cancer diagnosis last year.

In a series of tweets, the pastor shared about the findings of his recent scan.

"...I had a scan in May that was extremely encouraging, showing no cancer growth under less aggressive chemotherapy. A surgery at the end of May removed several nodules that had remained unchanged for 9 months," he said.

He added that he still has visible cancer on his pancreas but was hoping that it will disappear by the grace of God.

"At this point the only visible cancer is the primary tumor on the pancreas. We are praying that it will decrease to the point of invisibility or remain unchanged. In any event, we want to glorify God by 'running the race set before us with perseverance,'" the pastor wrote.

He also said that God "is always, loving, wise and good." Keller further stated that he enjoys his time writing and speaking, as well as with his grandchildren. He also expressed his gratitude to the people praying for him.

Last April, the minister told The Christian Post about his realization of death and the relevance of resurrection in the face of an impending demise.

He revealed that he was completing his book, "Hope in Times of Fear: The Resurrection and the Meaning of Easter," when he learned about his cancer the other year. The discovery of his disease has impacted his view on resurrection.

To dig deeper into his topic, the author studied the historical evidence of Jesus' resurrection, prayed and read the Bible, all while undergoing his treatment in 2020.

He said that it took him months to "take [his] abstract belief down into [his] heart" before he could "existentially and experientially know it." Moreover, he declared that by embracing the truth of God's Word and the power of the Holy Spirit, full understanding of death and resurrection is possible.

In addition, Keller revealed that in the face of death, a person's view of the world changes. It also magnifies the essence of resurrection. Earthly things become "less crucial" and not too important anymore, adding that a person needs not to be happy.

"Once I believe that I start to enjoy them more. I don't try to turn them into God; I don't try to turn them into Heaven, which is the only thing that can really satisfy my heart," he continued.

"You find that you have to really have a real spiritual experience of God's reality so that the things of this Earth 'grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace,'" Keller further said.

In his book, the pastor also discussed the connection of resurrection and New Creation to issues that Christians need to address, such as social relationships, race, sexuality and systemic injustice.

Finally, the minister shared that though he is praying to have more years to live, he is "spiritually" ready for whatever decision God has for him.

"I do know that the resurrection of Jesus Christ really happened. And when I die, I will know that resurrection too," Keller concluded.

Readers are urged to please pray for the complete healing of Pastor Keller.