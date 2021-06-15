A 27 year old North Korean defector and human rights activist is sounding the alarm on woke ideologies being taught in schools, which serve as a threat to the future of America. Yeonmi Park, who fled North Korea as a 13 year old and later went on to transfer to Columbia University from a South Korean university in 2016, has a lot to say about the woke ideology infiltrating American schools today.

"I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think," Park told FOX News during a recent interview. "I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying."

Park reported that like North Korea, the U.S. had an "anti-Western sentiment, collective guilt and suffocating political correctness" and immediately saw red flags upon attending university. She recalled how during orientation at Columbia University, she enthusiastically shared how she loved reading classic literature such as Jane Austen.

A university staff member then criticized her reading preferences, saying that writers such as Jane Austen had a "colonial mindset" and were in fact "racists and bigots'' who were "subconsciously brainwashing" their readers. Park also observed that all of her classes at the Ivy League school featured anti-American propaganda much like that of which she experienced in North Korea. She recounted how in North Korea, they would refer to westerners as "American bastards." She was shocked to learn that the very same terms were used in math problems.

Park was even more shocked to know that one person can be referred to as "they" if they choose to identify as non-binary. She said, "It felt like the regression in civilization."

It was not too long before Park got into arguments with students and professors at Columbia University. The human rights activist soon learned that it was better to remain silent to maintain a good GPA and graduate from the school. She observed, "Even North Korea is not this nuts, North Korea was pretty crazy, but not this crazy."

Now, Park worries for the future of America. She told the New York Post that one of the first things taught in Columbia University was that "every problem is because of white men." The racist discussions on white privilege reminded her of the North Korean caste system, where people were categorized based on their ancestors.

According to Park, the future of America will be "as bleak as North Korea" if it goes down the path of teaching woke ideology to the youth. Today, she advocates against it and hopes to raise awareness about what true oppression is like. In her 2015 memoir, "In Order to Live," she details her journey as a North Korea defector who experienced human trafficking as she traveled to China and South Korea before finding refuge in New York in 2016.