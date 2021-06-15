Local residents in Randolph, New Jersey have filed a petition against the state's Board of Education and its superintendent Jen Fano, calling for their registration after they voted to remove holiday names like "Christmas," "Thanksgiving" and more from the district's school calendar. As of writing time, over 3,800 residents have filed the petition that claims the BOE members and Fano "disgraced our community and clearly do not have the best interests of our children in anything they do."

"They represent everything that is wrong in education today and are completely incompetent in every aspect of their role," the Change.org petition read. According to the New York Post, the Randolph Township in Morris County, New Jersey on Thursday unanimously voted to remove holiday names from their academic calendar after the backlash over renaming Columbus Day to "Indigenous People's Day."

Now, the woke school board has removed holiday names like "Christmas," "Thanksgiving," "Memorial Day," and Jewish holy days such as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and replaced all of it with simply "day off." Board member Dorene Roche explained to FOX 5 NY, "If we don't have anything on the calendar, we don't have to have anyone [with] hurt feelings or anything like that."

Ronald Conti, another member of the woke school board argued, "I don't think really it is the board's responsibility to be naming these holidays. Either take them off or just adopt whatever the federal and state governments are doing."

The board meeting that was held on Thursday to oppose the Columbus Day renaming was attended by 125 people, including Republican state Senator Anthony Bucco, who also spoke against renaming the holiday. Others also objected to the initial vote to rename the holidays without public notice.

According to CBN News, however, Randolph Township School's Director of Communications and Digital Media Matthew Pfouts argued that removing holiday names from the calendar won't change how the school districts will educate the students about these historical dates. He said that the woke school board has "always been committed to supporting diversity and inclusion amongst our students, staff, and community."

Pfouts added that changing the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day would be "both inclusive and equitable" for all, thus the unanimous decision made by the board "after careful consideration of concerns" on both sides. As of Saturday, the calendar posted to the district's website did not have the traditional holiday names that everyone had grown accustomed to.

In Chicago, similar uproar among the descendants of Blacks who were enslaved by indigenous people are fighting against renaming Columbus Day. The Chicago Sun Times in May that the Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore called for major tribes in the U.S. to "acknowledge their role in the rich history of Black slaves" before even deciding to rename Columbus Day. Moore is a direct descendant of a Choctaw Freedman who claims that they are being discriminated against by being denied full tribal membership and its benefits.